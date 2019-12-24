Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Get the app

fixtures

All matches

2nd Test: AUS VS NZ

upcoming
AUS AUS
NZ NZ

Melbourne

26 Dec, 201905:00 IST

1st Test: SA VS ENG

upcoming
SA SA
ENG ENG

Centurion

26 Dec, 201913:30 IST

3rd Test: AUS VS NZ

upcoming
AUS AUS
NZ NZ

Sydney

03 Jan, 202005:00 IST

2nd Test: SA VS ENG

upcoming
SA SA
ENG ENG

Cape Town

03 Jan, 202014:00 IST

IPL 2020: Ponting Backs Carey to Win Lots of Games for Delhi Capitals

Former Australia captain Ricky Ponting feels wicketkeeper-batsman Alex Carey will get Delhi Capitals a lot of victories in the next edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) due to his "good cricket brain".

IANS |December 24, 2019, 3:09 PM IST
IPL 2020: Ponting Backs Carey to Win Lots of Games for Delhi Capitals

Adelaide: Former Australia captain Ricky Ponting feels wicketkeeper-batsman Alex Carey will get Delhi Capitals a lot of victories in the next edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) due to his "good cricket brain".

Carey plundered 55 from 24 balls for Adelaide Strikers batting at his new No.4 role in the ongoing Big Bash League. Delhi Capitals head coach Ponting was looking on from the television commentary box just days after helping to secure Carey for the IPL franchise.

"This role that he's playing now is the exact reason he became so appealing to me and the Delhi Capitals," Ponting was quoted as saying by www.cricket.com.au while commentating from Adelaide Oval on Monday night.

"He's a good player of spin, and he's got such a good cricket brain and a sensible head on his shoulders that I feel he'll be able to get us across the line in a lot of games (next) year.

"And also if we have an injury to our current wicketkeeper, Rishabh Pant, then obviously he can fill that role nicely for us as well."

Carey is yet to make his debut in the cash-rich IPL. "I can't wait," he said. "I've got a big smile on my face thinking about it. It's one of those tournaments you really want to be part of, as is the Big Bash, and I see those as probably the big two in the world," he added.

Alex CareyDelhi Capitalsipl 2020ricky ponting

Upcoming Matches

ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd Test Test | Thu, 26 Dec, 2019

NZ v AUS
Melbourne

ICC CWC 2019 | 1st Test Test | Thu, 26 Dec, 2019

ENG v SA
Centurion

ICC CWC 2019 | 3rd Test Test | Fri, 03 Jan, 2020

NZ v AUS
Sydney

ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd Test Test | Fri, 03 Jan, 2020

ENG v SA
Cape Town All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5046 120
2 New Zealand 3241 112
3 South Africa 3177 102
4 England 4593 102
5 Australia 3672 102
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6745 125
2 India 7364 121
3 New Zealand 4837 112
4 Australia 5543 111
5 South Africa 5193 110
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 8366 270
2 Australia 6986 269
3 England 5568 265
4 South Africa 4720 262
5 India 10071 258
see more