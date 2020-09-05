Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule

ECS ROME, 2020 1st Semi-Final, Adelaide Oval, Adelaide, 06 September, 2020

1ST INN

Janjua Brescia Cricket Club *

7/1 (1.1)

Janjua Brescia Cricket Club
v/s
Jinnah Brescia Cricket Club
Jinnah Brescia Cricket Club

Toss won by Jinnah Brescia Cricket Club (decided to field)

IPL 2020: Positive Covid-19 Cases in CSK Camp Not the Reason for Harbhajan's Pull Out, Reveals Friend

On Friday, Harbhajan Singh became the second high-profile name from CSK to withdraw from IPL 2020, after Suresh Raina. The veteran clearly stated that he wanted to stay with his family and that the management has been very supportive in this decision. While there were speculations that 13 positive Covid-19 cases in the CSK camp might have forced Harbhajan to take the decision, it has now emerged that isn't the case.

Cricketnext Staff |September 5, 2020, 8:43 AM IST
Harbhajan singh (Twitter)

On Friday, Harbhajan Singh became the second high-profile name from CSK to withdraw from IPL 2020, after Suresh Raina. The veteran clearly stated that he wanted to stay with his family and that the management has been very supportive in this decision. While there were speculations that 13 positive Covid-19 cases in the CSK camp might have forced Harbhajan to take the decision, it has now emerged that isn't the case.

ALSO READ - IPL 2020: MS Dhoni and Co Finally Hit the Nets After Clearing Another Round of Coronavirus Tests

A friend of Harbhajan clarified that his decision was purely personal and had nothing to do with the Covid-19 cases. “It wasn’t about the Covid cases in the Chennai camp. But if you have a wife and toddler staying in India for three months, your mind will be diverted and you can’t fully focus on the game. Then it doesn’t matter whether you get two crore or 20 crore. Money is last on your mind,” a friend of the player told PTI on conditions of anonymity.

While announcing his decision, Harbhajan had said, “I will not be playing IPL this year due to personal reasons. These are difficult times and I would expect some privacy as I spend time with my family. CSK management has been extremely supportive and I wish them a great IPL Stay safe and Jai Hind."

ALSO READ - IPL 2020: Virat Kohli Pulls Off One-hand Stunner in RCB Training Session

Harbhajan is the third-highest wicket-taker in the history of IPL with 150 wickets and joined the CSK in 2018. He was bagged for RS 2 cr. He is also one of the most economical bowlers in the history of the tournament.

Upcoming Matches

Australia in England, 3 T20I Series, 2020 | 2nd T20I | Sun, 06 Sep, 2020

AUS vs ENG
Rose Bowl, Southampton

Australia in England, 3 T20I Series, 2020 | 3rd T20I | Tue, 08 Sep, 2020

AUS vs ENG
Rose Bowl, Southampton

Australia in England, 3 ODI Series, 2020 | 1st ODI | Fri, 11 Sep, 2020

AUS vs ENG
Manchester

Australia in England, 3 ODI Series, 2020 | 2nd ODI | Sun, 13 Sep, 2020

AUS vs ENG
Manchester All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 Australia 3028 116
2 New Zealand 2406 115
3 India 3085 114
4 England 3882 105
5 Sri Lanka 2454 91
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 5093 127
2 India 5819 119
3 New Zealand 3716 116
4 South Africa 3345 108
5 Australia 3518 107
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Australia 5503 275
2 England 5411 271
3 India 9319 266
4 Pakistan 6009 261
5 South Africa 4380 258
