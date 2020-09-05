IPL 2020: Positive Covid-19 Cases in CSK Camp Not the Reason for Harbhajan's Pull Out, Reveals Friend
On Friday, Harbhajan Singh became the second high-profile name from CSK to withdraw from IPL 2020, after Suresh Raina. The veteran clearly stated that he wanted to stay with his family and that the management has been very supportive in this decision. While there were speculations that 13 positive Covid-19 cases in the CSK camp might have forced Harbhajan to take the decision, it has now emerged that isn't the case.
