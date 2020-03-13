IPL 2020 Postponed Due to Coronavirus Outbreak, Will Start from April 15: BCCI

The BCCI has decided to postpone the 13th edition of the IPL from March 29 to April 15 as a precautionary measure against the ongoing Novel Corona Virus (COVID-19) situation. The decision has been conveyed to the franchises as well.
"The BCCI is concerned and sensitive about all its stakeholders, and public health in general, and it is taking all necessary steps to ensure that, all people related to IPL including fans have a safe cricketing experience. The BCCI will work closely with the Government of India along with the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare and all other relevant Central and State Government departments in this regard," the BCCI secretary Jay Shah said in a statement released on Friday Afternoon.
The IPL now joins a host of high-profile sporting events including the UEFA Champions League, La Liga, Serie A, the NBA and the ATP Tour to be affected by COVID-19 (novel coronavirus), a respiratory illness that was declared as a pandemic by the World Health Organization (WHO) this week.
Earlier in the week, the government issued an advisory with a ban on all existing foreign visas, except a few categories like diplomatic and employment, till April 15 in the wake of new positive cases of novel coronavirus in the country.
In the meeting held at Nirman Bhavan in the national capital, it was decided that all existing visas, except diplomatic, official, UN/international organisations, employment and project visas, stand suspended till April 15 as the coronavirus outbreak has already seen over 60 positive cases in India.
"We advise against conducting the IPL but the final decision lies with organisers," the MEA had said in a statement.
The BCCI is set to meet the IPL team owners on Saturday before the start of the IPL Governing Council meeting and the way forward will be discussed then.
The franchises are clear that while they are okay to have the games minus the fans, they want the foreign players as that is what makes the IPL a cricket carnival.
"Yes, we have been informed that the IPL will now start from April 15, but what we need clarity on the availability of the foreign players. The IPL loses its charm if we don't have the four foreigners in the teams. After all, they are just as integral a part of the teams as the Indian stars," an official of a franchise told IANS.
The government on Wednesday cancelled all visas, except for a few official categories, till April 15 in the wake of the growing scare.
