IPL 2020: Preity Zinta Praises Chris Gayle on Twitter; Calls Him a ‘Legend’

Preity Zinta’s Kings XI Punjab is having a good season so far with her team on a roll and in contention for grabbing a spot in the playoffs. However, this turn of luck came only after Universe Boss Chris Gayle was included in the playing XI.

Friday’s match with Rajasthan Royals saw Chris Gayle in a destructive form as he was dismissed just one run short of his maiden ton in the league this year. Although Punjab failed to secure winning points, Gayle hit 8 sixes and added 121 runs for the second wicket with captain KL Rahul to set the target of 185 for the Royals.

Preity took to her Twitter account to post a picture of the Carribean star and congratulated him for his marvellous knock. She wrote, “The #Gaylestorm came to Abu Dhabi tonight but it wasn’t our night. Am so proud @henrygayle wears our red jersey.”

She also congratulated Chris Gayle for becoming the first batsman to hit 1000 sixes in T20s. His knock of 99 off 63 balls saw Gayle stand miles apart from other players in terms of the particular record. The second place goes to Keiron Pollard with 690 hits over the boundary, while Brendon McCullum has 485 to his name.

Preity wrote, “Congrats on hitting a 1000 - 6’s in T20 cricket. U are truly a #Legend. We still have another game & we will come back better & stronger. Well played RR #RRvsKXIP”.

The #Gaylestorm came to Abu Dhabi tonight but it wasen’t our night. Am so proud @henrygayle wears our red jersey. Congrats on hitting a 1000 - 6’s in T20 cricket 👊 U are truly a #Legend. We still have another game & we will come back better & stronger💪 Well played RR #RRvsKXIP pic.twitter.com/bLuzqUVwZJ — Preity G Zinta (@realpreityzinta) October 30, 2020

Many Twitter users commented on the post praising Gayle’s form and KXIP’s poor luck as they lost even after such a brilliant performance.

After Friday’s loss that halted the side’s five match winning streak, skipper KL Rahul said, it was a “horrible toss to lose”. He pointed out that with the huge amount of dew that fell, it had become “very very easy to bat on in the second innings” for Rajasthan Royals. The team still stands a chance to qualify for which they would have to defeat CSK in the last group stage game.