IPL 2020: Preventing Corruption Approaches from Social Media in Focus as BCCI ACU Reaches UAE

Preventing corrupt approaches through social media will be the focus of BCCI's anti-corruption unit (ACU) in the upcoming closed-door IPL, ahead of which the watchdog will educate players through video-counselling rather than physical sessions

PTI |September 10, 2020, 1:29 PM IST
Preventing corrupt approaches through social media will be the focus of BCCI's anti-corruption unit (ACU) in the upcoming closed-door IPL, ahead of which the watchdog will educate players through video-counselling rather than physical sessions. An eight-member BCCI team, led by Ajit Singh, landed in Dubai on Tuesday and is in the middle of their six-day quarantine. Singh has already said the IPL, beginning September 19, will be more secure than earlier as it is being conducted in a strict bio-bubble. There will no crowds at the stadium and fans won't be allowed to throng the team hotel.

There have been instances when corruptors masqueraded as fans to approach players.

The ACU will be speaking to all the eight teams separately and the sessions will be more useful for the younger players who are not exposed to international cricket and the glamour of IPL. The established players are already aware of the ACU protocols.

"This time there will be video counselling and it won't done on one to one basis. We can do it in a group as well as individual basis depending on what is possible and we will do it one by one (with all teams).

"We have also hired sports integrity agencies. We will use their help in bet monitoring activities, if any suspicious clients are there," Singh told PTI.

The players will be told about ways corruptors may try to reach them via social media or phone (whatsapp) as they are the two main avenues they can reach the cricketers in a protected environment.

"Even in India, if we do need information, we do exchange information with ICC so that stays that it is. Nothing suspicious has been reported so far. We have two security liaison officers with each team.

"They are the ones who are keeping an eye on the bubble," added the former DGP of Rajasthan Police.

The sessions are expected to begin after the ACU team completes its six-day quarantine and will be done keeping the teams' training schedules in mind.

