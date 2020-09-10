IPL 2020: Preventing Corruption Approaches from Social Media in Focus as BCCI ACU Reaches UAE
Preventing corrupt approaches through social media will be the focus of BCCI's anti-corruption unit (ACU) in the upcoming closed-door IPL, ahead of which the watchdog will educate players through video-counselling rather than physical sessions
