IPL 2020 Preview: Chennai Super Kings vs Delhi Capitals – Confident DC Look to Better Record Against Depleted CSK

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) have dominated the rivalry with Delhi Capitals having won 15 of the 21 encounters against them.

They beat them in all the 3 encounters in the previous edition in 2019 and thus will come into the match in Dubai with a big psychological edge.

DC will however, feel confident after snatching victory from the jaws of defeat in a thrilling Super Over finish against Kings XI a few days back in Dubai.

CSK had a strange match against RR at Sharjah and though the scorecard separated the two teams by just 16 runs, they were never really in the chase. MS Dhoni’s initial reluctance to go for the target was baffling to say the least!

Delhi Capitals

DC will hope for a better show from their top 3 – Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan and Shimron Hetymer – they were all dismissed for single-digits against KXIP.

Rishabh Pant will hold the key in the middle order and will remain the difference between a par score of 160 or a winning total of 180-plus should they bat first.

Kagiso Rabada was brilliant against KXIP but DC will hope from a better performance from Mohit Sharma who went for 45 in his 4 overs. Ishant Sharma is still recovering from a back spasm and will most likely again miss out being in the playing XI.

DC will be relieved that R Ashwin who suffered a dislocated shoulder in the match against KXIP, is fit to play and along with Axar Patel will form a crucial spin partnership in the middle overs.

Chennai Super Kings

The CSK middle order looks a tad weak in the absence of Suresh Raina and with the hamstring injury to Ambati Rayudu. Faf du Plessis has been their most sought after batsman and there will be a lot of pressure on him to deliver yet again.

Murali Vijay has looked out of sorts in the two outings thus far and not only does he need a significant performance but also a push-on in the powerplay. Captain Dhoni needs to show more initiative and bat at Number 5 or 6.

Lungi Ngidi has been very expensive and could be replaced with the line and length specialist, Josh Hazlewood. Another concern for MSD would be the bowling of Ravindra Jadeja – he has been tonked for above 10 an over in both the matches so far.

Head to Head:

15 (CSK) – 6 (DC) (21 matches)

WHAT: IPL 2020, Match 7

WHEN: September 25, 7:30PM IST

WHERE: Dubai

TELECAST: Star Sports Network

LIVE STREAMING: Disney + Hotstar

Predicted XI

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) – Murali Vijay, Shane Watson, Faf du Plessis, Ruturaj Gaikwad, MS Dhoni (Captain and wk), Sam Curran, Kedar Jadhav, Ravindra Jadeja, Piyush Chawla, Deepak Chahar, Josh Hazlewood