- Match 10 - 28 Sep, MonMatch Ended201/3(20.0) RR 10.05
BLR
MUM201/5(20.0) RR 10.05
Bangalore tied with Mumbai (Bangalore win Super Over by 2 wickets)
- Match 9 - 27 Sep, SunMatch Ended223/2(20.0) RR 11.15
KXIP
RR226/6(20.0) RR 11.15
Rajasthan beat Punjab by 4 wickets
- Match 11 - 29 Sep, TueUp Next
DC
SRH
19:30 IST - Abu Dhabi
- Match 12 - 30 Sep, WedUp Next
RR
KKR
19:30 IST - Dubai
IPL 2020: Preview – Delhi Capitals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad – Table Toppers DC Clash with Bottom of the Group SRH
Table Toppers Delhi Capitals (DC) will clash with bottom of the group placed Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in Match 11 of the Indian Premier League (2020) in Abu Dhabi on Tuesday (29th September).
- Nikhil Narain
- Updated: September 29, 2020, 12:02 PM IST
Table Toppers Delhi Capitals (DC) will clash with bottom of the group placed Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in Match 11 of the Indian Premier League (2020) in Abu Dhabi on Tuesday (29th September).
[IPL 2020 FULL COVERAGE | IPL 2020 SCHEDULE | IPL 2020 POINTS TABLE]
Delhi Capitals
DC have won both their matches so far – a thrilling Super Over victory over KXIP followed by a convincing 44-run win over CSK – both in Dubai.
Kagiso Rabada has been their best player with two noteworthy performances – he has picked 5 wickets in 2 matches with an economy rate of 6.75.
Marcus Stoinis gave a fine all-round performance against KXIP while Prithvi Shaw gave glimpses of his batting prowess in his 43-ball 64 against CSK.
DC would now hope for a big performance from Shimron Hetmyer – the hugely talented West Indian in the middle order.
Sunrisers Hyderabad
SRH have a problem with their middle order. In the absence of Kane Williamson – the highest scorer of IPL 2018 – there is no one else to anchor the middle overs. The team management would be hoping that the New Zealand star batsman is match-fit for Tuesday’s encounter. The likes of Priyam Garg, Vijay Shankar and Abhishek Sharma – though talented lack the pedigree and experience to play the role of the play-maker in the innings.
Warner hasn’t quite been Warner-like yet. Manish Pandey has been their best batsman across the two matches. The fast bowling desperately needs some pace and potency. Maybe it is time to give the Aussie quickie, Billy Stanlake a look in. But then who do they leave out? Rashid Khan is their only threat in the middle overs.
Head to Head:
9 (SRH)-6 (DC) (15 matches)
WHAT: IPL 2020, Match 11
WHEN: September 29, 7:30PM IST
WHERE: Abu Dhabi
TELECAST: Star Sports Network
LIVE STREAMING: Disney + Hotstar
Predicted XI
Sunrisers Hyderabad – David Warner (captain), Jonny Bairstow, Kane Williamson, Manish Pandey, Priyam Garg, Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Abhishek Sharma, Rashid Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Sandeep Sharma, Khaleel Ahmed
Delhi Capitals – Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Shimron Hetmyer, Shreyas Iyer (captain), Rishabh Pant (wk), Marcus Stoinis, Axar Patel, Amit Mishra, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Avesh Khan
Recent Matches
-
BLR vs MUM, IPL, 2020, Match 1028 Sep, 2020 DubaiBangalore tied with Mumbai (Bangalore win Super Over by 2 wickets)
-
KXIP vs RR, IPL, 2020, Match 927 Sep, 2020 SharjahRajasthan beat Punjab by 4 wickets
-
SRH vs KKR, IPL, 2020, Match 826 Sep, 2020 Abu DhabiKolkata beat Hyderabad by 7 wickets
-
DC vs CSK, IPL, 2020, Match 725 Sep, 2020 DubaiDelhi beat Chennai by 44 runs
-
KXIP vs RCB, IPL, 2020, Match 624 Sep, 2020 DubaiPunjab beat Bangalore by 97 runs
All Recent Matches