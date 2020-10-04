IPL 2020: Preview - Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Delhi Capitals, Top Spot Up for Grabs

The Royal Challengers Bangalore will be facing the Delhi Capitals in an IPL match in Dubai on October 5. Here are the match details and the predicted XI for both sides.

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) will clash with Delhi Capitals (DC) in match 19 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 in Dubai on Monday, 5th of October.

Both teams would be looking for a win to give them early ascendancy in the tournament – a victory will take either team to the top of the points table.

Royal Challengers Bangalore

RCB would be thrilled that their captain, Virat Kohli struck form against the Royals in Abu Dhabi. Devdutt Padikkal has been their batsman of the tournament thus far – he is their leading run-scorer with 3 fifties. Aaron Finch has also got some runs while AB has produced two outstanding innings so far.

Yuzvendra Chahal remains their trump card with the ball. He will be used in the middle overs to provide the breakthroughs and to keep the batsmen on a tight leash – he has already given two Player of the Match performances. He is the joint highest wicket-taker of the league so far. Washington Sundar has been brilliantly restrictive for RCB conceding at just 4.72 runs per over.

Delhi Capitals

Like RCB, DC would be very happy with their top order with the exception of Shimron Hetmyer who is yet to showcase his true potential in the tournament. Prithvi Shaw has given two gems in the tournament while Shreyas Iyer’s unbeaten 88 off 38 deliveries against KKR gave a glimpse of his phenomenal talent and ability. Rishabh Pant also produced a cameo against KKR and after a sluggish start announced himself in IPL 2020.

Kagiso Rabada went for a few against KKR but remains their number one strike bowler. He has already picked 8 wickets from 4 matches in the tournament. Axar Patel is their unsung hero in the middle overs. He has just gone for 46 runs in the 10 overs he has bowled in the tournament. Unfortunately he was left out in their previous encounter to accommodate Ashwin. The management needs to re-think their strategy based on current form.

WHAT: IPL 2020, Match 19

WHEN: October 5, 7:30PM IST

WHERE: Dubai

TELECAST: Star Sports Network

LIVE STREAMING: Disney + Hotstar

Predicted XI

Delhi Capitals – Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Shimron Hetmyer, Shreyas Iyer (captain), Rishabh Pant (wk), Marcus Stoinis, R Ashwin, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Amit Mishra/ Axar Patel, Harshal Patel

Royal Challengers Bangalore - Devdutt Padikkal, Aaron Finch, Virat Kohli, AB de Villiers, Gurkeerat Singh, Shivam Dube, Washington Sundar, Isuru Udana, Adam Zampa, Yuzvendra Chahal, Navdeep Saini