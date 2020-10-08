- Match 21 - 7 Oct, WedMatch Ended167/10(20.0) RR 8.35
KOL
CHE157/5(20.0) RR 8.35
Kolkata beat Chennai by 10 runs
- Match 20 - 6 Oct, TueMatch Ended193/4(20.0) RR 9.65
MUM
RAJ136/10(20.0) RR 9.65
Mumbai beat Rajasthan by 57 runs
- Match 22 - 8 Oct, ThuUp Next
SRH
KXIP
19:30 IST - Dubai
- Match 23 - 9 Oct, FriUp Next
RR
DC
19:30 IST - Dubai
IPL 2020: Preview – Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Kings XI Punjab - Both Team in Desperate Need of a Win
Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) will clash with Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) in match 22 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 in Dubai on the 8th of October. It will be a clash between two sides which are languishing in the bottom-half of the points table -- SRH are sixth with two wins, while KXIP are last with just one win.
- Cricketnext Staff
- Updated: October 8, 2020, 7:50 AM IST
Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) will clash with Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) in match 22 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 in Dubai on the 8th of October. It will be a clash between two sides which are languishing in the bottom-half of the points table -- SRH are sixth with two wins, while KXIP are last with just one win.
Sunrisers Hyderabad
After two losses in the first two matches, Hyderabad came back strongly with two wins, after they brought Kane Williamson into their ranks. But the batting still remains their concern, and with Bhuvneshwar Kumar ruled out of the tournament due to an injury, they have more problems to deal with. In all probability, they will have to get Mohammad Nabi in their line up, who adds strength to batting as well as bowling. Again, David Warner will have to shine along with Jonny Bairstow, to take them to a solid total.
Kings XI Punjab
While their batting looks sorted with Mayank Agarwal and KL Rahul at top of the order, it is their bowling that has been the weak link. Mohammed Shami has been excellent, but hasn't found the right kind of support from other bowlers. They would have to take some tough calls as far as the bowling is concerned. Mujeeb-ur-Rahman and Chris Jordan could find a place in the XI. Also they must be eager to try out Ishan Porel.
WHAT: IPL 2020, Match 22
WHEN: October 8, 7:30PM IST
WHERE: Dubai
TELECAST: Star Sports Network
LIVE STREAMING: Disney + Hotstar
Predicted XIs
SRH: David Warner (c), Jonny Bairstow, Kane Williamson, Manish Pandey, Priyam Garg, Abdul Samad, Vijay Shankar, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Sidharth Kaul, Khaleel Ahmed, T Natarajan
KXIP: KL Rahul (c), Mayank Agarwal, Mandeep Singh, Glenn Maxwell, Mohammed Shami, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Ishan Porel, Chris Jordan, Sarfaraz Khan, Ravi Bishnoi
Recent Matches
-
KOL vs CHE, IPL, 2020, Match 2107 Oct, 2020 Abu DhabiKolkata beat Chennai by 10 runs
-
MUM vs RAJ, IPL, 2020, Match 2006 Oct, 2020 Abu DhabiMumbai beat Rajasthan by 57 runs
-
DEL vs BLR, IPL, 2020, Match 1905 Oct, 2020 DubaiDelhi beat Bangalore by 59 runs
-
PUN vs CHE, IPL, 2020, Match 1804 Oct, 2020 DubaiChennai beat Punjab by 10 wickets
-
MUM vs HYD, IPL, 2020, Match 1704 Oct, 2020 SharjahMumbai beat Hyderabad by 34 runs
All Recent Matches