IPL 2020: Preview – Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Kings XI Punjab - Both Team in Desperate Need of a Win

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) will clash with Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) in match 22 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 in Dubai on the 8th of October. It will be a clash between two sides which are languishing in the bottom-half of the points table -- SRH are sixth with two wins, while KXIP are last with just one win.

Sunrisers Hyderabad

After two losses in the first two matches, Hyderabad came back strongly with two wins, after they brought Kane Williamson into their ranks. But the batting still remains their concern, and with Bhuvneshwar Kumar ruled out of the tournament due to an injury, they have more problems to deal with. In all probability, they will have to get Mohammad Nabi in their line up, who adds strength to batting as well as bowling. Again, David Warner will have to shine along with Jonny Bairstow, to take them to a solid total.

Kings XI Punjab

While their batting looks sorted with Mayank Agarwal and KL Rahul at top of the order, it is their bowling that has been the weak link. Mohammed Shami has been excellent, but hasn't found the right kind of support from other bowlers. They would have to take some tough calls as far as the bowling is concerned. Mujeeb-ur-Rahman and Chris Jordan could find a place in the XI. Also they must be eager to try out Ishan Porel.

WHAT: IPL 2020, Match 22

WHEN: October 8, 7:30PM IST

WHERE: Dubai

TELECAST: Star Sports Network

LIVE STREAMING: Disney + Hotstar

Predicted XIs

SRH: David Warner (c), Jonny Bairstow, Kane Williamson, Manish Pandey, Priyam Garg, Abdul Samad, Vijay Shankar, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Sidharth Kaul, Khaleel Ahmed, T Natarajan

KXIP: KL Rahul (c), Mayank Agarwal, Mandeep Singh, Glenn Maxwell, Mohammed Shami, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Ishan Porel, Chris Jordan, Sarfaraz Khan, Ravi Bishnoi