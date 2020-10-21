T20 CARNIVAL

IPL 2020: Prithvi Shaw Mercilessly Trolled Online After String of Low Scores

Prithvi Shaw is having a horrific time with the bat for Delhi Capitals, over the last few matches. Such has been his form, that he has managed to get a highest score of 19 in the last 5-6 matches, which is putting a lot of pressure on other batsmen in the team. For obvious reasons, the youngster was subject to severe online trolling.

Cricketnext takes a look at some of the funniest tweets directed at Shaw:

This tweet aptly describes his stay at the wicket.

Guess what in-form Shikhar Dhawan told Shaw?

Also in one of the matches, after getting out early, Shaw was trolled online for eating a meal in the dressing room.

Having said that, he has scored two fifties in the tournament this year, and just needs to stay a bit longer on the wicket.

