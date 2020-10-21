- Match 38 - 20 Oct, TueMatch Ended164/5(20.0) RR 8.2
IPL 2020: Prithvi Shaw Mercilessly Trolled Online After String of Low Scores
Prithvi Shaw is having a horrific time with the bat for Delhi Capitals, over the last few matches. Such has been his form, that he has managed to get a highest score of 19 in the last 5-6 matches, which is putting a lot of pressure on other batsmen in the team. For obvious reasons, the youngster was subject to severe online trolling.
- Cricketnext Staff
- Updated: October 21, 2020, 4:42 PM IST
ALSO READ - IPL 2020 DC vs KXIP: Rishabh Pant Trolled With Hilarious Memes After Shoddy Work Behind The Stumps
Cricketnext takes a look at some of the funniest tweets directed at Shaw:
@PrithviShaw now should change his field of interest as this is the best time for him being only 20 years old.. @DelhiCapitals #DelhiCapitals #IPL2020— Niket Patankar (@niket_patankar) October 21, 2020
This tweet aptly describes his stay at the wicket.
@Housing @Housing #BestHomeCommentatorPrithvi Shaw after playing for 2 min in the last 4 matches pic.twitter.com/VGuS0Ln9Ym— Navya (@Navyavegi) October 21, 2020
Guess what in-form Shikhar Dhawan told Shaw?
Whenever Shikhar Dhawan comes at non striker endShikhar Dhawan to Prithvi shaw pic.twitter.com/FEd0NYji9b— Desi Bhayo (@desi_bhayo88) October 21, 2020
Shikhar dhawan to shubhman gill,kl rahul and prithvi shaw who were dreaming to steal his opening spot in Indian white ball team. pic.twitter.com/vshj6qK2Ba— Chinu Dahiya (@chinudahiya69) October 21, 2020
Prithvi Shaw after facing a few balls 😌#KXIPvDC pic.twitter.com/vlgVcojTcy— DR- Jigyasa (@Jigyasagurjar) October 20, 2020
Prithvi Shaw and Rishabh Pant after every match#KXIPvDC pic.twitter.com/GV2S0F9m8L— Masoom_Launda (@Chaudhary_GgG) October 20, 2020
ALSO READ - Salman Khan & Family Buy SLPL Team Kandy Tuskers; Chris Gayle Part of Outfit - Report
Also in one of the matches, after getting out early, Shaw was trolled online for eating a meal in the dressing room.
Having said that, he has scored two fifties in the tournament this year, and just needs to stay a bit longer on the wicket.
