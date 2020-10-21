IPL 2020: Prithvi Shaw Mercilessly Trolled Online After String of Low Scores

Prithvi Shaw is having a horrific time with the bat for Delhi Capitals, over the last few matches. Such has been his form, that he has managed to get a highest score of 19 in the last 5-6 matches, which is putting a lot of pressure on other batsmen in the team. For obvious reasons, the youngster was subject to severe online trolling.

Cricketnext takes a look at some of the funniest tweets directed at Shaw:

@PrithviShaw now should change his field of interest as this is the best time for him being only 20 years old.. @DelhiCapitals #DelhiCapitals #IPL2020 — Niket Patankar (@niket_patankar) October 21, 2020

This tweet aptly describes his stay at the wicket.

Guess what in-form Shikhar Dhawan told Shaw?

Whenever Shikhar Dhawan comes at non striker endShikhar Dhawan to Prithvi shaw pic.twitter.com/FEd0NYji9b — Desi Bhayo (@desi_bhayo88) October 21, 2020

Shikhar dhawan to shubhman gill,kl rahul and prithvi shaw who were dreaming to steal his opening spot in Indian white ball team. pic.twitter.com/vshj6qK2Ba — Chinu Dahiya (@chinudahiya69) October 21, 2020

Prithvi Shaw after facing a few balls 😌#KXIPvDC pic.twitter.com/vlgVcojTcy — DR- Jigyasa (@Jigyasagurjar) October 20, 2020

Prithvi Shaw and Rishabh Pant after every match#KXIPvDC pic.twitter.com/GV2S0F9m8L — Masoom_Launda (@Chaudhary_GgG) October 20, 2020

Also in one of the matches, after getting out early, Shaw was trolled online for eating a meal in the dressing room.

Having said that, he has scored two fifties in the tournament this year, and just needs to stay a bit longer on the wicket.