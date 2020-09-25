- Match 7 - 25 Sep, FriMatch Ended175/3(20.0) RR 8.75
DC
CSK131/7(20.0) RR 8.75
Delhi beat Chennai by 44 runs
- Match 6 - 24 Sep, ThuMatch Ended206/3(20.0) RR 10.3
KXIP
RCB109/10(20.0) RR 10.3
Punjab beat Bangalore by 97 runs
- Match 8 - 26 Sep, SatUp Next
KKR
SRH
19:30 IST - Abu Dhabi
- Match 9 - 27 Sep, SunUp Next
RR
KXIP
19:30 IST - Abu Dhabi
IPL 2020: Prithvi Shaw's 64 Takes Delhi Capitals To 175/3 Vs CSK
Prithvi Shaw's 64 helped the Delhi Capitals to make a comfortable score of 175 against in the 7th match of the DREAM11 IPL 2020.
Prithvi Shaw on Friday starred with a 43-ball 64 to help Delhi Capitals to 175/3 against Chennai Super Kings at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium here. He was also involved in a 94-run opening stand with Shikhar Dhawan (35).
After the openers' dismissals Rishabh Pant (37 not out) and captain Shreyas Iyer (26) scored 58 for the third wicket to build on the solid foundation.
Shaw and Dhawan started patiently before dictating the flow of the game throughout the first half of the DC innings. It was Piyush Chawla who provided the breakthrough for CSK as Dhawan looked to up the ante after the 10th over. He tried a reverse sweep but ended up taking the ball on the pads. The umpire raised the finger and Dhawan walked without bothering to take a review.
Interestingly, replays showed that Deepak Chahar had got an inside edge off Shaw that was collected by Dhoni but no CSK player appealed for the catch and it went unnoticed. Eventually, Chawla got Shaw in his next over with MS Dhoni stumping the 20-year-old.
Shreyas was dismissed in the 19th over by Sam Curran with Dhoni diving to his right to complete the catch.
Brief scores: Delhi Capitals 175/3 off 20 overs (Prithvi Shaw 64, Rishabh Pant 37 not out; Piyush Chawla 2/33)
