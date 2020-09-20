IPL 2020: Promoted Ravindra Jadeja and Sam Curran Up the Order to 'Intimidate' Bowlers - MS Dhoni

MS Dhoni sprung a surprise by promoting Ravindra Jadeja and Sam Curran above himself in Chennai Super Kings' successful chase against Mumbai Indians in the IPL 2020 opener in Abu Dhabi on Saturday.

MS Dhoni sprung a surprise by promoting Ravindra Jadeja and Sam Curran above himself in Chennai Super Kings' successful chase against Mumbai Indians in the IPL 2020 opener in Abu Dhabi on Saturday. Chasing 163, both Jadeja (10 off 5) and Curran (18 off 6) played crucial cameos while half-centurions Ambati Rayudu and Faf du Plessis scored the bulk of the runs.

Dhoni explained the decision, saying it was a tactical decision to 'initimidate' the opposition bowlers.

"One thing we haven't done is... people keep saying if you keep doing the same thing, you'll keep getting the same result. I don't think we're disappointed with the result but at some point of time I feel we need to give Jadeja and somebody like Sam a chance to go up the order and express themselves," Dhoni said in the post-match presentation.

"This was an ideal scenario because if you look at their bowling, you have two overs of spinners with one leg spinner (Rahul Chahar) and a left arm (Krunal Pandya). It was an ideal way of saying we are going to intimidate the bowler by saying okay he has been sent to do one thing - swing. Doesn't mean he'll hit everything but it was a psychological thing of saying that okay, we have batsmen and we bat deep, so we'll send one or two of them up to hit a few."

Dhoni said his bowlers took time to adjust to the conditions but was overall pleased with the effort.

"Overall how we played after a very long time... we may practice enough but still when you go on the field you need to assess the conditions and give it your best. Initially we took time for the bowlers to find the right length on this wicket. If it wasn't swinging we had to pull our length back and that took some time. Mumbai Indians batsmen got off to a good start, especially de Kock," he said.

"Overall plenty of positives but still a lot of of areas for us to improve. Especially if the timings are the same, a lot of teams will realise that in the second half there is a bit of movement till the ball gets wet and dew sets in. If you don't lose wickets early, once dew sets in, you have the upper hand. These are the learnings. Of course Rayudu was brilliiant and had a wonderful partnership with Faf.

"Most of us are retired so luckily no injuries as well. Overall very happy, it can get better especially the adaptivity."

Dhoni once again stressed on the importance of experience, saying it is a huge part of CSK's success especially in recent years.

"The experience pays off, everyone talks about it. You don't get it without play a lot of games. 300 ODIs is a dream for anybody to play now with only 3 ODIs per series. When you put an XI on the field, you need a good mix of youngsters and experienced players. You need the experienced players to guide the youngsters depending on the strength of the individuals. The young players get 60-70 days with the seniors players from all countries in the IPL," he said.

Dhoni also lauded the efforts of everyone involved to make IPL 2020 a reality.

"It is an amazing job done by the IPL, especially ones behind the scenes. To make it happen there are a hundred different things; as cricketers we easily criticize stuff. To have the practice facilities like these at the ICC academy were fantastic. Unless you get practice facilities you won't play well in a tournament like this."