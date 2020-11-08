IPL 2020: 'Proud of Where We Finished, Nobody Gave SRH a Chance at the Start' - David Warner

Warner said nobody gave them a chance at the start of their campaign, which made him feel prouder of his team that finished third.

Sunrisers Hyderabad captain David Warner said he was proud of his team despite their loss to Delhi Capitals in the second Qualifier of IPL 2020 in Abu Dhabi on Sunday. Warner said nobody gave them a chance at the start of their campaign, which made him feel prouder of his team that finished third.

"First and foremost, nobody gave us a chance at the start. They spoke about the big three. Mumbai has a great team, Delhi and RCB as well, but I'm proud to be where we are today," he said at the post-match presentation.

Warner pointed to the emergence of T Natarajan, the consistency of Rashid Khan and Manish Pandey as positives from the season.

"I'm really proud of the boys. Findings of T Natarajan, he was waiting for this and the IPL he had was outstanding. Rashid, the way he bowled throughout," he said.

"Manish Pandey, how he backed himself at No. 3 through the tournament.

"From an al-round perspective, I'm happy with the way we played. The back half of the tournemant is how we'd like ourselves to play."

Warner, though, rued missing crucial catches like the one off Marcus Stoinis earlier in the game on Sunday. Jason Holder had put down Stoinis, who went on to punish them with 38 off 27 to give DC momentum at the top.

"We can't win tournaments if we drop catches and miss chances. That's something we need to do better next time. With the ball and bat, there were instances we could have done better but we corrected those in the coming games.

"Missing key players was a blow, we just have to work with what we got. I'm proud to get where we did when nobody gave us a chance."

Warner hoped the next IPL will be held in India.

"The fans... they're so loyal to us. Hyderabad is my family, it's my second home. The franchise owners are unbelievable people, they're great family. These are unprecedented times, hope next year we can go back and play the next IPL in India."