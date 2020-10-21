- Match 39 - 21 Oct, WedMatch Ended84/8(20.0) RR 4.2
IPL 2020 Purple Cap Holder: Delhi Capitals' Kagiso Rabada Continues to Lead Race
Delhi Capitals' pacer Kagiso Rabada continues to lead the race for the purple cap in IPL 2020 after Royal Challengers Bangalore beat Kolkata Knight Riders by 8 wickets in Abu Dhabi.
- Cricketnext Staff
- Updated: October 21, 2020, 11:30 PM IST
IPL 2020 Purple Cap Holder: Delhi Capitals' pacer Kagiso Rabada continues to lead the race for the purple cap in IPL 2020 after Royal Challengers Bangalore beat Kolkata Knight Riders by 8 wickets in Abu Dhabi. The South African pacer has 21 wickets in 10 matches and leads second-placed Mohammed Shami by 5 wickets.
Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) on Wednesday cruised to a facile eight-wicket win over Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium. Mohammed Siraj led the way with figures of 2/8 as RCB strangled KKR to 84/8 in their 20 overs. They chased down the target with a whopping 39 balls to spare.
The win takes RCB level on points with the top-placed Delhi Capitals at 14, from 10 matches. They remain second only on the basis of their inferior net run rate.
RCB openers Aaron Finch and Devdutt Padikkal started the farcical chase with an opening stand of 46 runs. They played through the powerplay before Finch fell to Lockie Ferguson. Padikkal then departed after a mix-up with new batsman Gurkeerat Mann Singh landed both batsmen at the same end of the pitch.
Captain Virat Kohli then took his place with Gurkeerat and saw the team home with an unbeaten stand of 40 runs.
Earlier, pacer Siraj led the stranglehold for RCB, taking three wickets for eight runs and bowling two maidens in four overs.
ALSO READ | IPL 2020: RCB Bowlers Did Well, Maybe We Shouldn't Have Batted First, Says Eoin Morgan
Siraj and his new-ball partner Navdeep Saini tore into the top half for the KKR batting order in the powerplay overs. While Siraj dismissed opener Rahul Tripathi, Nitish Rana and Tom Banton, Saini got Tripathi's opening partner Shubman Gill.
Captain Eoin Morgan and Dinesh Karthik tried to steady the ship by holding on to their wickets between the fourth and eighth over. Karthik finally departed, falling to Yuzvendra Chahal in the ninth over, having made four runs from 14 balls. An eighth-wicket partnership of 27 runs between Lockie Ferguson and Kuldeep Yadav was KKR's highest.
Brief scores: KKR 84/8 wkts in 20 overs (Eoin Morgan 30, Lockie Ferguson 19; Mohammed Siraj 3/8) lost to RCB 85/2 in 13.3 overs (Devdutt Padikkal 25, Gurkeerat Mann Singh 21; Lockie Ferguson 1/17) by eight wickets
