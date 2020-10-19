IPL 2020 Purple Cap Holder: Delhi Capitals' Kagiso Rabada Continues to Lead Race, Bumrah Second

Kagiso Rabada continues to lead the race for the purple cap in IPL 2020 after KXIP and MI, and KKR and SRH took both games on Sunday to Super Overs.

Rabada remained top with 19 wickets and Jasprit Bumrah is second with 15 wickets to his name. Bumrah took 3 against KXIP.

In the first game on Sunday, Kolkata Knight Riders emerged winners in super over against Sunrisers Hyderabad in Abu Dhabi on Sunday. Chasing 164 to win, SRH ended on the same score as KKR that too the match into the super over. The Hyderabad side could only score two runs as Lockie Ferguson made short work of David Warner and Abdul Samad.

It was then all too easy for Eoin Morgan and Dinesh Karthik to score those runs of Rashid Khan, and get to their fourth win of the season.

But all credit to Warner for taking his team that far, when the chips were down. At one stage, SRH needed 17 to tie the scores in the last over and Warner, who didn't face the first delivery, smashed three consecutive boundaries as he knocked off 15 to extend the duration of the match.

Warner came in at no.4 instead of his usual opening slot which was taken by a half-fit Kane Williamson. The Australian struggled to get going for most of the season before finally taking the reins in the last over bowled by Andre Russell.

Russell was not his usual economic self in the over, starting off with a delivery that was well wide outside the off stump but he also overstepped which meant the umpired signalled for no-ball. Rashid Khan got off strike on the next delivery after which Warner went on his rampage. He ended the game unbeaten on 47.

But it was Ferguson's day, and in his first match of the season, he proved his mettle. He mixed his deliveries well and returned with figures of 3-15 at the end of the day.

Earlier, Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) captain Eoin Morgan and Dinesh Karthik combined to score 58 runs in the last five overs to take their team to 163/5 in 20 overs. Morgan was dismissed off the last ball of the innings for 34 off 23 balls while Karthik was unbeaten on 29 off 14. Shubman Gill was the highest run scorer for the two-time IPL champions with 36 but he took 37 balls to get to that mark before falling to Rashid Khan.

KKR's top order struggled to get their shots away and by the time Andre Russell was dismissed off the last ball of the 15th over, the score was 105/4.

Morgan and Karthik, however, shifted gears in the death overs. Morgan hit three fours and one six while Karthik hit two fours and as many sixes.