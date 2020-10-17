- Match 34 - 17 Oct, SatMatch Ended179/4(20.0) RR 8.95
CHE
DEL185/5(20.0) RR 8.95
Delhi beat Chennai by 5 wickets
- Match 33 - 17 Oct, SatMatch Ended177/6(20.0) RR 8.85
RAJ
BLR179/3(20.0) RR 8.85
Bangalore beat Rajasthan by 7 wickets
- Match 35 - 18 Oct, SunUp Next
SRH
KKR
15:30 IST - Abu Dhabi
- Match 36 - 18 Oct, SunUp Next
MI
KXIP
19:30 IST - Dubai
IPL 2020 Purple Cap Holder: Delhi Capitals' Kagiso Rabada Continues to Lead the Race
Delhi Capitals' pacer Kagiso Rabada continues to lead the race for the purple cap in IPL 2020 after Delhi Capitals beat Chennai Super Kings.
- Cricketnext Staff
- Updated: October 17, 2020, 11:35 PM IST
In fact, Rabada also reached the 50-wicket milestone in the IPL and is the first player to reach the landmark in less than 30 innings. Rabada has 19 wickets from 9 games so far this season.
Against CSK, Rabada finished with figures of 1/39 from 4 overs as Delhi beat Chennai by five wickets. Shikhar Dhawan scored a match-winning 101*.
In the first game, Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) on Saturday beat Rajasthan Royals (RR) by seven wickets, thanks to an unbeaten 22-ball 55 from AB de Villiers at the Dubai International Stadium.
The 36-year-old South African superstar swung the odds in RCB's favour when he started the 19th over bowled by Jaydev Unadkat with three consecutive sixes.
After a single took de Villiers off the strike, the under-pressure Unadkat bowled a wide delivery before his fifth ball was dispatched for four by Gurkeerat Singh.
Another single off the last ball took the tally for the over to 25 runs. RCB needed 35 from 12 balls before the start of the over and that deficit was reduced to 10 of the last six balls.
Jofra Archer bowled the last and after five runs came off the first three balls, de Villiers hit the fourth for a six over deep midwicket to take his team over the line.
RR captain Steve Smith scored 57 off 36 balls to help his team reach a competitive 177/6 in 20 overs.
