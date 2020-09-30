IPL 2020 Purple Cap Holder: Delhi Capitals' Kagiso Rabada Dethrones Mohammed Shami after Match Number 11

IPL 2020 Purple Cap Holder at the end of match number 11 in the ongoing IPL, Kagiso Rabada has taken over the Purple Cap from Kings XI Punjab's Mohammed Shami.

IPL 2020 Purple Cap Holder Delhi Capitals and South Africa pacer Kagiso Rabada has replaced Kings XI Punjab's Mohammed Shami in the race for the Purple Cap after Sunrisers Hyderabad beat Delhi Capitals by 15 runs in Abu Dhabi on Tuesday (September 29).

Both Shami and Rabada have seven wickets each so far, however, the South African leapfrogged Shami due to being more economical.

Sunrisers Hyderabad bagged their first win of the season as they beat Shreyas Iyer-led Delhi Capitals by 15 runs in Abu Dhabi.

Put in to bat, Bairstow (53 off 48) scored his second fifty of the tournament, while David Warner (45 off 33) and Kane Williamson (41 off 26) also came up with valuable contributions, helping Sunrisers Hyderabad post a competitive 162 for four.

Defending the total, leg-spinner Rashid (3/14) returned with three crucial wickets, while Bhuvneshwar Kumar (2/25) scalped two and T Natarajan and Khaleel Ahmed (1/43) claimed too chipped in to restrict Delhi to 147 for 7 in 2 for a deserving win. Delhi lost opener Prithvi Shaw (2) early in their chase but Shikhar Dhawan (34 off 31) and skipper Shreyas Iyer (17) took them to 34 for one in the first six overs.

Rashid got into the act straightaway, dismissing Iyer with his second ball and then returned to remove Dhawan with a wrong'un in the 12th over as DC slipped to 63 for three. Rishabh Pant then smashed two sixes on both sides of the wicket in the 13th over to ease the pressure. Shimron Hetmyer (21) also joined the party, launching Khaleel Ahmed for successive sixes in the 15th over.

However, Bhuvneshwar came back to dismiss Hetmyer, before Pant became the third victim of Rashid. Needing 59 runs from 30 balls, all eyes were on Marcus Stoinis (11) but he was done in by a well-placed yorker from Natarajan to end Delhi's hopes.

Earlier, Bairstow smashed two fours and one six in his innings and shared two crucial partnerships -- 77 off 57 balls with Warner for the opening stand and 52 off 38 balls with Williamson for the third wicket. Making his IPL debut, Jammu and Kashmir's Abdul Samad (12 off 7) blasted a four and six in his useful cameo.

Warner and Bairstow were circumspect with the pace trio of Ishant Sharma, Kagiso Rabada (2/21) and Anrich Nortje maintaining their line and length. The result was Sunrisers could only score 38 in the powerplay, which yielded just two fours and a six -- all hit by Warner.

Bairstow picked his first boundary in the seventh over, launching a slog sweep for a six off leg-spinner Amit Mishra (2/35). The duo tried to make up for the lack of boundaries on the slow track with their excellent running between the wickets to keep the scoreboard ticking.

Warner sent one straight over Ishant's head for his second six and then picked a four off Mishra with a reverse sweep but the spinner had the last laugh as he had him caught behind with SRH reaching 82 for one in 10 overs. Mishra returned to dismiss Manish Pandey (3) before Sunrisers crossed the 100-mark in 14th over.

Playing his first match of the season after recovering from an injury, Williamson smashed two fours in the 16th over to take SRH to 128 for two. Bairstow reached his fifty off 44 balls before holding out to Nortje in the 18th over. Williamson too was dismissed in the last over.