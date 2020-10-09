T20 CARNIVAL

IPL 2020 Purple Cap Holder: Delhi Capitals' Kagiso Rabada Holds Purple Cap After SRH beat KXIP

IPL 2020 Purple Cap Holder: Delhi Capitals pacer Kagiso Rabada continues to lead the race for the purple cap in IPL 2020 after Sunrisers Hyderbad beat Kings XI Punjab by 69 runs on Thursday.

IPL 2020 Purple Cap Holder: Delhi Capitals' Kagiso Rabada Holds Purple Cap After SRH beat KXIP

IPL 2020 Purple Cap HolderDelhi Capitals' pacer Kagiso Rabada continues to lead the race for the purple cap in IPL 2020 after Sunrisers Hyderbad beat Kings XI Punjab by 69 runs on Thursday.  

Rabada has 12 wickets with Jasprit Bumrah second on 11 scalps.

Earlier in the day, KXIP team mentor Anil Kumble confirmed that Chris Gayle was supposed play but had to be left out due to illness.

PURPLE CAP HOLDER/MOST WICKETS IN IPL 2020

POSPLAYERTEAMMATCHESWICKETS
1

Kagiso Rabada

Kagiso Rabada

DC512
2

Jasprit Bumrah

Jasprit Bumrah

MI611
3

Trent Boult

Trent Boult

MI610
4

James Pattinson

James Pattinson

MI69
5

Mohammed Shami

Mohammed Shami

KXIP69
6

Rashid Khan

Rashid Khan

SRH68
7

Yuzvendra Chahal

Yuzvendra Chahal

RCB58
8

Anrich Nortje

Anrich Nortje

DC57
9

Rahul Chahar

Rahul Chahar

MI67
10

T Natarajan

T Natarajan

SRH67
11

Ravi Bishnoi

Ravi Bishnoi

KXIP67
12

Sam Curran

Sam Curran

CSK67
13

Sheldon Cottrell

Sheldon Cottrell

KXIP66
14

Piyush Chawla

Piyush Chawla

CSK56
15

Jofra Archer

Jofra Archer

RR55
16

Varun Chakravarthy

Varun Chakravarthy

KKR45
17

Andre Russell

Andre Russell

KKR55
18

Shardul Thakur

Shardul Thakur

CSK35
19

Deepak Chahar

Deepak Chahar

CSK65
20

Shivam Mavi

Shivam Mavi

KKR55
21

Isuru Udana

Isuru Udana

RCB35
22

Axar Patel

Axar Patel

DC44
23

Shivam Dube

Shivam Dube

RCB54
24

Murugan Ashwin

Murugan Ashwin

KXIP24
25

Rahul Tewatia

Rahul Tewatia

RR54
26

Kamlesh Nagarkoti

Kamlesh Nagarkoti

KKR44
27

Shreyas Gopal

Shreyas Gopal

RR54
28

Khaleel Ahmed

Khaleel Ahmed

SRH44
29

Lungi Ngidi

Lungi Ngidi

CSK24
30

Bhuvneshwar Kumar

Bhuvneshwar Kumar

SRH43
31

Amit Mishra

Amit Mishra

DC33
32

Ravichandran Ashwin

Ravichandran Ashwin

DC33
33

Sunil Narine

Sunil Narine

KKR53
34

Krunal Pandya

Krunal Pandya

MI63
35

Dwayne Bravo

Dwayne Bravo

CSK33
36

Ravindra Jadeja

Ravindra Jadeja

CSK63
37

Marcus Stoinis

Marcus Stoinis

DC53
38

Navdeep Saini

Navdeep Saini

RCB53
39

Tom Curran

Tom Curran

RR53
40

Karn Sharma

Karn Sharma

CSK12
41

Arshdeep Singh

Arshdeep Singh

KXIP12
42

Mohammed Siraj

Mohammed Siraj

RCB12
43

Pat Cummins

Pat Cummins

KKR52
44

Kieron Pollard

Kieron Pollard

MI62
45

Sandeep Sharma

Sandeep Sharma

SRH32
46

Abhishek Sharma

Abhishek Sharma

SRH62
47

Harshal Patel

Harshal Patel

DC22
48

Ankit Rajpoot

Ankit Rajpoot

RR32
49

Siddarth Kaul

Siddarth Kaul

SRH12
50

Washington Sundar

Washington Sundar

RCB51
51

Kuldeep Yadav

Kuldeep Yadav

KKR31
52

Kartik Tyagi

Kartik Tyagi

RR11
53

Glenn Maxwell

Glenn Maxwell

KXIP61
54

Jaydev Unadkat

Jaydev Unadkat

RR41
55

Vijay Shankar

Vijay Shankar

SRH11
56

Moeen Ali

Moeen Ali

RCB11
57

Krishnappa Gowtham

Krishnappa Gowtham

KXIP21
58

James Neesham

James Neesham

KXIP31
59

Mohit Sharma

Mohit Sharma

DC11
60

Adam Zampa

Adam Zampa

RCB21
61

Dale Steyn

Dale Steyn

RCB21
62

Abdul Samad

Abdul Samad

SRH41

Purple Cap: Purple Cap is awarded to the bowler with most wickets in the tournament during the course of the season and would wear the Purple Cap while fielding, with the overall leading wicket-taker at the conclusion of the tournament winning the actual Purple Cap award on the day of the season's final. In case of a tie, the bowler with superior economy rate would hold the Purple Cap. Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Dwayne Bravo remain the only players to have won it twice.

Kumble said it on air after the eighth over of Sunrisers Hyderabad innings at the Dubai International Stadium here.

“Chris Gayle was going to play today’s match but he is sick. He is down with food poisoning that’s why he isn’t in playing eleven,” Kumble told commentators during the game.

Gayle, one of Indian Premier League’s all-time biggest players, is yet to play a single game in the ongoing 13th edition of the lucrative league played behind closed doors due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

However, with Australian star Glenn Maxwell not living up to the expectations of the franchise, Gayle was in with a chance to feature against Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Maxwell was runout for 7 against SRH.  England wicketkeeper batsman Jonny Bairstow shone with the bat as he smashed a 97-run knock before ace leg-spinner Rashid Khan snared three wickets in an overall impressive bowling display to guide Sunrisers Hyderabad to a comfortable 69-run win against Kings XI Punjab in IPL 2020 on Thursday.

Bairstow and captain David Warner (52) took the opposition bowlers to the cleaners with a 160-run opening stand as SRH scored an imposing 201 for six after opting to bat, even though KXIP made a brilliant comeback by taking six wickets in the final five overs.

