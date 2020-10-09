- Match 22 - 8 Oct, ThuMatch Ended201/6(20.0) RR 10.05
IPL 2020 Purple Cap Holder: Delhi Capitals' Kagiso Rabada Holds Purple Cap After SRH beat KXIP
IPL 2020 Purple Cap Holder: Delhi Capitals pacer Kagiso Rabada continues to lead the race for the purple cap in IPL 2020 after Sunrisers Hyderbad beat Kings XI Punjab by 69 runs on Thursday.
- Cricketnext Staff
- Updated: October 9, 2020, 7:46 AM IST
Rabada has 12 wickets with Jasprit Bumrah second on 11 scalps.
Earlier in the day, KXIP team mentor Anil Kumble confirmed that Chris Gayle was supposed play but had to be left out due to illness.
PURPLE CAP HOLDER/MOST WICKETS IN IPL 2020
|POS
|PLAYER
|TEAM
|MATCHES
|WICKETS
|1
Kagiso Rabada
|DC
|5
|12
|2
Jasprit Bumrah
|MI
|6
|11
|3
Trent Boult
|MI
|6
|10
|4
James Pattinson
|MI
|6
|9
|5
Mohammed Shami
|KXIP
|6
|9
|6
Rashid Khan
|SRH
|6
|8
|7
Yuzvendra Chahal
|RCB
|5
|8
|8
Anrich Nortje
|DC
|5
|7
|9
Rahul Chahar
|MI
|6
|7
|10
T Natarajan
|SRH
|6
|7
|11
Ravi Bishnoi
|KXIP
|6
|7
|12
Sam Curran
|CSK
|6
|7
|13
Sheldon Cottrell
|KXIP
|6
|6
|14
Piyush Chawla
|CSK
|5
|6
|15
Jofra Archer
|RR
|5
|5
|16
Varun Chakravarthy
|KKR
|4
|5
|17
Andre Russell
|KKR
|5
|5
|18
Shardul Thakur
|CSK
|3
|5
|19
Deepak Chahar
|CSK
|6
|5
|20
Shivam Mavi
|KKR
|5
|5
|21
Isuru Udana
|RCB
|3
|5
|22
Axar Patel
|DC
|4
|4
|23
Shivam Dube
|RCB
|5
|4
|24
Murugan Ashwin
|KXIP
|2
|4
|25
Rahul Tewatia
|RR
|5
|4
|26
Kamlesh Nagarkoti
|KKR
|4
|4
|27
Shreyas Gopal
|RR
|5
|4
|28
Khaleel Ahmed
|SRH
|4
|4
|29
Lungi Ngidi
|CSK
|2
|4
|30
Bhuvneshwar Kumar
|SRH
|4
|3
|31
Amit Mishra
|DC
|3
|3
|32
Ravichandran Ashwin
|DC
|3
|3
|33
Sunil Narine
|KKR
|5
|3
|34
Krunal Pandya
|MI
|6
|3
|35
Dwayne Bravo
|CSK
|3
|3
|36
Ravindra Jadeja
|CSK
|6
|3
|37
Marcus Stoinis
|DC
|5
|3
|38
Navdeep Saini
|RCB
|5
|3
|39
Tom Curran
|RR
|5
|3
|40
Karn Sharma
|CSK
|1
|2
|41
Arshdeep Singh
|KXIP
|1
|2
|42
Mohammed Siraj
|RCB
|1
|2
|43
Pat Cummins
|KKR
|5
|2
|44
Kieron Pollard
|MI
|6
|2
|45
Sandeep Sharma
|SRH
|3
|2
|46
Abhishek Sharma
|SRH
|6
|2
|47
Harshal Patel
|DC
|2
|2
|48
Ankit Rajpoot
|RR
|3
|2
|49
Siddarth Kaul
|SRH
|1
|2
|50
Washington Sundar
|RCB
|5
|1
|51
Kuldeep Yadav
|KKR
|3
|1
|52
Kartik Tyagi
|RR
|1
|1
|53
Glenn Maxwell
|KXIP
|6
|1
|54
Jaydev Unadkat
|RR
|4
|1
|55
Vijay Shankar
|SRH
|1
|1
|56
Moeen Ali
|RCB
|1
|1
|57
Krishnappa Gowtham
|KXIP
|2
|1
|58
James Neesham
|KXIP
|3
|1
|59
Mohit Sharma
|DC
|1
|1
|60
Adam Zampa
|RCB
|2
|1
|61
Dale Steyn
|RCB
|2
|1
|62
Abdul Samad
|SRH
|4
|1
Purple Cap: Purple Cap is awarded to the bowler with most wickets in the tournament during the course of the season and would wear the Purple Cap while fielding, with the overall leading wicket-taker at the conclusion of the tournament winning the actual Purple Cap award on the day of the season's final. In case of a tie, the bowler with superior economy rate would hold the Purple Cap. Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Dwayne Bravo remain the only players to have won it twice.
Kumble said it on air after the eighth over of Sunrisers Hyderabad innings at the Dubai International Stadium here.
“Chris Gayle was going to play today’s match but he is sick. He is down with food poisoning that’s why he isn’t in playing eleven,” Kumble told commentators during the game.
However, with Australian star Glenn Maxwell not living up to the expectations of the franchise, Gayle was in with a chance to feature against Sunrisers Hyderabad.
Maxwell was runout for 7 against SRH. England wicketkeeper batsman Jonny Bairstow shone with the bat as he smashed a 97-run knock before ace leg-spinner Rashid Khan snared three wickets in an overall impressive bowling display to guide Sunrisers Hyderabad to a comfortable 69-run win against Kings XI Punjab in IPL 2020 on Thursday.
Bairstow and captain David Warner (52) took the opposition bowlers to the cleaners with a 160-run opening stand as SRH scored an imposing 201 for six after opting to bat, even though KXIP made a brilliant comeback by taking six wickets in the final five overs.
