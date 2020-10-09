IPL 2020 Purple Cap Holder: Delhi Capitals' Kagiso Rabada Holds Purple Cap After SRH beat KXIP

IPL 2020 Purple Cap Holder: Delhi Capitals pacer Kagiso Rabada continues to lead the race for the purple cap in IPL 2020 after Sunrisers Hyderbad beat Kings XI Punjab by 69 runs on Thursday.

Rabada has 12 wickets with Jasprit Bumrah second on 11 scalps.

Earlier in the day, KXIP team mentor Anil Kumble confirmed that Chris Gayle was supposed play but had to be left out due to illness.

PURPLE CAP HOLDER/MOST WICKETS IN IPL 2020 POS PLAYER TEAM MATCHES WICKETS 1 Kagiso Rabada DC 5 12 2 Jasprit Bumrah MI 6 11 3 Trent Boult MI 6 10 4 James Pattinson MI 6 9 5 Mohammed Shami KXIP 6 9 6 Rashid Khan SRH 6 8 7 Yuzvendra Chahal RCB 5 8 8 Anrich Nortje DC 5 7 9 Rahul Chahar MI 6 7 10 T Natarajan SRH 6 7 11 Ravi Bishnoi KXIP 6 7 12 Sam Curran CSK 6 7 13 Sheldon Cottrell KXIP 6 6 14 Piyush Chawla CSK 5 6 15 Jofra Archer RR 5 5 16 Varun Chakravarthy KKR 4 5 17 Andre Russell KKR 5 5 18 Shardul Thakur CSK 3 5 19 Deepak Chahar CSK 6 5 20 Shivam Mavi KKR 5 5 21 Isuru Udana RCB 3 5 22 Axar Patel DC 4 4 23 Shivam Dube RCB 5 4 24 Murugan Ashwin KXIP 2 4 25 Rahul Tewatia RR 5 4 26 Kamlesh Nagarkoti KKR 4 4 27 Shreyas Gopal RR 5 4 28 Khaleel Ahmed SRH 4 4 29 Lungi Ngidi CSK 2 4 30 Bhuvneshwar Kumar SRH 4 3 31 Amit Mishra DC 3 3 32 Ravichandran Ashwin DC 3 3 33 Sunil Narine KKR 5 3 34 Krunal Pandya MI 6 3 35 Dwayne Bravo CSK 3 3 36 Ravindra Jadeja CSK 6 3 37 Marcus Stoinis DC 5 3 38 Navdeep Saini RCB 5 3 39 Tom Curran RR 5 3 40 Karn Sharma CSK 1 2 41 Arshdeep Singh KXIP 1 2 42 Mohammed Siraj RCB 1 2 43 Pat Cummins KKR 5 2 44 Kieron Pollard MI 6 2 45 Sandeep Sharma SRH 3 2 46 Abhishek Sharma SRH 6 2 47 Harshal Patel DC 2 2 48 Ankit Rajpoot RR 3 2 49 Siddarth Kaul SRH 1 2 50 Washington Sundar RCB 5 1 51 Kuldeep Yadav KKR 3 1 52 Kartik Tyagi RR 1 1 53 Glenn Maxwell KXIP 6 1 54 Jaydev Unadkat RR 4 1 55 Vijay Shankar SRH 1 1 56 Moeen Ali RCB 1 1 57 Krishnappa Gowtham KXIP 2 1 58 James Neesham KXIP 3 1 59 Mohit Sharma DC 1 1 60 Adam Zampa RCB 2 1 61 Dale Steyn RCB 2 1 62 Abdul Samad SRH 4 1 Purple Cap: Purple Cap is awarded to the bowler with most wickets in the tournament during the course of the season and would wear the Purple Cap while fielding, with the overall leading wicket-taker at the conclusion of the tournament winning the actual Purple Cap award on the day of the season's final. In case of a tie, the bowler with superior economy rate would hold the Purple Cap. Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Dwayne Bravo remain the only players to have won it twice.

Kumble said it on air after the eighth over of Sunrisers Hyderabad innings at the Dubai International Stadium here.

“Chris Gayle was going to play today’s match but he is sick. He is down with food poisoning that’s why he isn’t in playing eleven,” Kumble told commentators during the game.

Gayle, one of Indian Premier League’s all-time biggest players, is yet to play a single game in the ongoing 13th edition of the lucrative league played behind closed doors due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

However, with Australian star Glenn Maxwell not living up to the expectations of the franchise, Gayle was in with a chance to feature against Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Maxwell was runout for 7 against SRH. England wicketkeeper batsman Jonny Bairstow shone with the bat as he smashed a 97-run knock before ace leg-spinner Rashid Khan snared three wickets in an overall impressive bowling display to guide Sunrisers Hyderabad to a comfortable 69-run win against Kings XI Punjab in IPL 2020 on Thursday.

Bairstow and captain David Warner (52) took the opposition bowlers to the cleaners with a 160-run opening stand as SRH scored an imposing 201 for six after opting to bat, even though KXIP made a brilliant comeback by taking six wickets in the final five overs.