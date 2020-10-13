IPL 2020 Purple Cap Holder: Delhi Capitals' Kagiso Rabada Leads Race After CSK Beat SRH

Delhi Capitals' pacer Kagiso Rabada continues to lead the race for the purple cap in IPL 2020 even as CSK registered a 20-run win over SRH.

IPL 2020 Purple Cap Holder: Delhi Capitals' pacer Kagiso Rabada continues to lead the race for the purple cap in IPL 2020 even as CSK registered a 20-run win over SRH.

Purple Cap Holder/Most Wickets in IPL 2020 Pos Player Team Matches Wickets 1 Kagiso Rabada DC 7 17 2 Jasprit Bumrah MI 7 11 3 Trent Boult MI 7 11 4 Rashid Khan SRH 7 10 5 Yuzvendra Chahal RCB 7 10 6 Mohammed Shami KXIP 7 10 7 Jofra Archer RR 7 9 8 James Pattinson MI 7 9 9 Anrich Nortje DC 7 8 10 Ravi Bishnoi KXIP 7 8 11 Sam Curran CSK 7 8 12 Rahul Chahar MI 7 7 13 T Natarajan SRH 7 7 14 Shardul Thakur CSK 4 7 15 Isuru Udana RCB 5 7 16 Axar Patel DC 6 6 17 Ravichandran Ashwin DC 5 6 18 Deepak Chahar CSK 7 6 19 Sheldon Cottrell KXIP 6 6 20 Piyush Chawla CSK 5 6

Meanwhile an 81-run stand between Ambati Rayudu (41) and Shane Watson (42), followed by a 10-ball 25 from Ravindra Jadeja late in the innings, helped Chennai Super Kings (CSK) scored 167/6 wickets in 20 overs against the SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) on Tuesday at the Dubai International Stadium.

CSK, who come into this match on the back of two successive defeats, won the toss and chose to bat for the first time in this tournament. They sent Sam Curran (31) to open the innings with Faf du Plessis (0) in place of Watson, making it the first time since 2017 that the Australian has not come as an opener for his team in the IPL.

du Plessis fell to Sandeep Sharma (2/19) for a first ball duck after waiting for two overs to get on strike. Curran became Sandeep's second wicket of the day after which Watson and Rayudu provided stability to CSK.

After the pair fell, MS Dhoni and later Jadeja pushed CSK beyond the 150-run mark.

Brief scores: CSK 167/6 in 20 overs (Shane Watson 42, Ambati Rayudu 41; Sandeep Sharma 2/19)