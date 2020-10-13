T20 CARNIVAL

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
Follow Us On

Associate Partner

Back to News18
IPL 2020
Home » Cricket Home » News

IPL 2020 Purple Cap Holder: Delhi Capitals' Kagiso Rabada Leads Race After CSK Beat SRH

Delhi Capitals' pacer Kagiso Rabada continues to lead the race for the purple cap in IPL 2020 even as CSK registered a 20-run win over SRH.

IPL 2020 Purple Cap Holder: Delhi Capitals' Kagiso Rabada Leads Race After CSK Beat SRH

IPL 2020 Purple Cap HolderDelhi Capitals' pacer Kagiso Rabada continues to lead the race for the purple cap in IPL 2020 even as CSK registered a 20-run win over SRH.

IPL 2020 FULL COVERAGE | IPL 2020 SCHEDULE | IPL 2020 POINTS TABLE

Purple Cap Holder/Most Wickets in IPL 2020

PosPlayerTeamMatchesWickets
1

Kagiso Rabada

Kagiso Rabada

DC717
2

Jasprit Bumrah

Jasprit Bumrah

MI711
3

Trent Boult

Trent Boult

MI711
4

Rashid Khan

Rashid Khan

SRH710
5

Yuzvendra Chahal

Yuzvendra Chahal

RCB710
6

Mohammed Shami

Mohammed Shami

KXIP710
7

Jofra Archer

Jofra Archer

RR79
8

James Pattinson

James Pattinson

MI79
9

Anrich Nortje

Anrich Nortje

DC78
10

Ravi Bishnoi

Ravi Bishnoi

KXIP78
11

Sam Curran

Sam Curran

CSK78
12

Rahul Chahar

Rahul Chahar

MI77
13

T Natarajan

T Natarajan

SRH77
14

Shardul Thakur

Shardul Thakur

CSK47
15

Isuru Udana

Isuru Udana

RCB57
16

Axar Patel

Axar Patel

DC66
17

Ravichandran Ashwin

Ravichandran Ashwin

DC56
18

Deepak Chahar

Deepak Chahar

CSK76
19

Sheldon Cottrell

Sheldon Cottrell

KXIP66
20

Piyush Chawla

Piyush Chawla

CSK56

Meanwhile an 81-run stand between Ambati Rayudu (41) and Shane Watson (42), followed by a 10-ball 25 from Ravindra Jadeja late in the innings, helped Chennai Super Kings (CSK) scored 167/6 wickets in 20 overs against the SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) on Tuesday at the Dubai International Stadium.

CSK, who come into this match on the back of two successive defeats, won the toss and chose to bat for the first time in this tournament. They sent Sam Curran (31) to open the innings with Faf du Plessis (0) in place of Watson, making it the first time since 2017 that the Australian has not come as an opener for his team in the IPL.

du Plessis fell to Sandeep Sharma (2/19) for a first ball duck after waiting for two overs to get on strike. Curran became Sandeep's second wicket of the day after which Watson and Rayudu provided stability to CSK.

After the pair fell, MS Dhoni and later Jadeja pushed CSK beyond the 150-run mark.

Brief scores: CSK 167/6 in 20 overs (Shane Watson 42, Ambati Rayudu 41; Sandeep Sharma 2/19)

Recent Matches

Upcoming Matches