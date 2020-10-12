IPL 2020 Purple Cap Holder: Delhi Capitals' Kagiso Rabada Leads Race After RCB Beat KKR

Kagiso Rabada is topping the charts as far as the wicket-takers in IPL2020 is concerned.

IPL 2020 Purple Cap Holder: Delhi Capitals' pacer Kagiso Rabada continues to lead the race for the purple cap in IPL 2020 even as RCB registered a massive 82-run win over KKR.

Rabada has now taken a wicket in each of the last 20 games in the IPL that he has featured in. Rabada, who has 17 wickets from 7 games, is well ahead of the pack with Jasprit Bumrah second on the list on 11 wickets.

Purple Cap Holder/Most Wickets in IPL 2020

Pos Player Team Matches Wickets 1 Kagiso Rabada DC 7 17 2 Jasprit Bumrah MI 7 11 3 Trent Boult MI 7 11 4 Rashid Khan SRH 7 10 5 Mohammed Shami KXIP 7 10 6 Jofra Archer RR 7 9 7 Yuzvendra Chahal RCB 6 9 8 James Pattinson MI 7 9 9 Anrich Nortje DC 7 8 10 Ravi Bishnoi KXIP 7 8 11 Sam Curran CSK 7 8 12 Rahul Chahar MI 7 7 13 T Natarajan SRH 7 7 14 Shardul Thakur CSK 4 7 15 Axar Patel DC 6 6 16 Ravichandran Ashwin DC 5 6 17 Deepak Chahar CSK 7 6 18 Sheldon Cottrell KXIP 6 6 19 Piyush Chawla CSK 5 6 20 Khaleel Ahmed SRH 5 6

Meanwhile, AB de Villiers and Virat Kohli of the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) on Monday became the first pair in the Indian Premier League (IPL) to share 10 century partnerships.

The two batsmen added 100 runs off 47 balls against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at the Sharjah International Cricket Stadium.

Kohli and Chris Gayle have featured in nine century partnerships for RCB, Shikhar Dhawan and David Warner in six for the SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) while the Jonny Bairstow-Warner pair, also of SRH, and Gautam Gambhir-Robin Uthappa of KKR have featured in five partnerships each, according to statistician Bharath Seervi.

Both Kohli and AB also became the first pair in IPL history to accumulate 3,000 runs in partnerships. They are well ahead of the Chris Gayle-Kohli pair, which scored 2,782 runs for RCB and Dhawan-Warner, who made 2,357 runs when they were together for SRH.

On Monday, de Villiers hammered an unbeaten 73 off 33 balls and Kohli scored a brisk 33 not out off 28 while Aaron Finch made 47 off 37 balls to help RCB to 194 for two wickets in 20 overs.