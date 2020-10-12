- Match 28 - 12 Oct, MonMatch Ended194/2(20.0) RR 9.7
BLR
KOL112/9(20.0) RR 9.7
Bangalore beat Kolkata by 82 runs
- Match 27 - 11 Oct, SunMatch Ended162/4(20.0) RR 8.1
DEL
MUM166/5(20.0) RR 8.1
Mumbai beat Delhi by 5 wickets
- Match 29 - 13 Oct, TueUp Next
SRH
CSK
19:30 IST - Dubai
- Match 30 - 14 Oct, WedUp Next
DC
RR
19:30 IST - Dubai
IPL 2020 Purple Cap Holder: Delhi Capitals' Kagiso Rabada Leads Race After RCB Beat KKR
Kagiso Rabada is topping the charts as far as the wicket-takers in IPL2020 is concerned.
- Cricketnext Staff
- Updated: October 12, 2020, 11:45 PM IST
IPL 2020 Purple Cap Holder: Delhi Capitals' pacer Kagiso Rabada continues to lead the race for the purple cap in IPL 2020 even as RCB registered a massive 82-run win over KKR.
Rabada has now taken a wicket in each of the last 20 games in the IPL that he has featured in. Rabada, who has 17 wickets from 7 games, is well ahead of the pack with Jasprit Bumrah second on the list on 11 wickets.
IPL 2020 FULL COVERAGE | IPL 2020 SCHEDULE | IPL 2020 POINTS TABLE
Purple Cap Holder/Most Wickets in IPL 2020
|Pos
|Player
|Team
|Matches
|Wickets
|1
Kagiso Rabada
|DC
|7
|17
|2
Jasprit Bumrah
|MI
|7
|11
|3
Trent Boult
|MI
|7
|11
|4
Rashid Khan
|SRH
|7
|10
|5
Mohammed Shami
|KXIP
|7
|10
|6
Jofra Archer
|RR
|7
|9
|7
Yuzvendra Chahal
|RCB
|6
|9
|8
James Pattinson
|MI
|7
|9
|9
Anrich Nortje
|DC
|7
|8
|10
Ravi Bishnoi
|KXIP
|7
|8
|11
Sam Curran
|CSK
|7
|8
|12
Rahul Chahar
|MI
|7
|7
|13
T Natarajan
|SRH
|7
|7
|14
Shardul Thakur
|CSK
|4
|7
|15
Axar Patel
|DC
|6
|6
|16
Ravichandran Ashwin
|DC
|5
|6
|17
Deepak Chahar
|CSK
|7
|6
|18
Sheldon Cottrell
|KXIP
|6
|6
|19
Piyush Chawla
|CSK
|5
|6
|20
Khaleel Ahmed
|SRH
|5
|6
Meanwhile, AB de Villiers and Virat Kohli of the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) on Monday became the first pair in the Indian Premier League (IPL) to share 10 century partnerships.
The two batsmen added 100 runs off 47 balls against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at the Sharjah International Cricket Stadium.
Kohli and Chris Gayle have featured in nine century partnerships for RCB, Shikhar Dhawan and David Warner in six for the SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) while the Jonny Bairstow-Warner pair, also of SRH, and Gautam Gambhir-Robin Uthappa of KKR have featured in five partnerships each, according to statistician Bharath Seervi.
Both Kohli and AB also became the first pair in IPL history to accumulate 3,000 runs in partnerships. They are well ahead of the Chris Gayle-Kohli pair, which scored 2,782 runs for RCB and Dhawan-Warner, who made 2,357 runs when they were together for SRH.
On Monday, de Villiers hammered an unbeaten 73 off 33 balls and Kohli scored a brisk 33 not out off 28 while Aaron Finch made 47 off 37 balls to help RCB to 194 for two wickets in 20 overs.
Recent Matches
-
BLR vs KOL, IPL, 2020, Match 2812 Oct, 2020 SharjahBangalore beat Kolkata by 82 runs
-
DEL vs MUM, IPL, 2020, Match 2711 Oct, 2020 Abu DhabiMumbai beat Delhi by 5 wickets
-
HYD vs RAJ, IPL, 2020, Match 2611 Oct, 2020 DubaiRajasthan beat Hyderabad by 5 wickets
-
BLR vs CHE, IPL, 2020, Match 2510 Oct, 2020 DubaiBangalore beat Chennai by 37 runs
-
KOL vs PUN, IPL, 2020, Match 2410 Oct, 2020 Abu DhabiKolkata beat Punjab by 2 runs
All Recent Matches