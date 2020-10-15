IPL 2020 Purple Cap Holder: Delhi Capitals' Kagiso Rabada Leads the Race After Match 31

Delhi Capitals' pacer Kagiso Rabada continues to lead the race for the purple cap in IPL 2020 after KXIP beat RCB in a thriller in Sharjah on Thursday. Rabada leads the way with 18 wickets from 8 games.

Jofra Archer and Mohammed Shami are second and third respectively with 12 wickets each.

KXIP beat the inform RCB by 8 wickets with KL Rahul and Chris Gayle scoring match-winning fifties in the chase, which was finished off by Nicholas Pooran with a six off the final delivery of the game from Yuzvendra Chahal. RCB were defending two runs in the final over after having put up 171/6 in their innings. KXIP began the final over with nine wickets in hand but Gayle was run-out as he and Rahul tried steal a quick single.

Also on Thursday, Kohli made his 200th appearance for the franchise in the IPL 2020 match against Kings XI Punjab, becoming the first cricketer to play 200 matches for the same team in T20 cricket.

Kohli said it was 'unbelievable' and called it an honour.

"RCB means a lot, not many understand that emotion," he said after winning the toss in Sharjah. "200 games for them is unbelievable, I wouldn't have believed it in 2008. It is an honour, they've kept me and I have stayed on."

This is Kohli's 185th match in IPL, with the remaining 15 coming in the now defunct Champions League T20 tournament. Kohli has made 5668 runs in IPL, and is the leading run scorer in the tournament.

RCB are yet to win the tournament, and Kohli will look to lead them to their first title.

Recently, the RCB captain crossed 6000 runs for the franchise, becoming the first batsman to score as many runs for one T20 team.