IPL 2020 Purple Cap Holder: Delhi Capitals' Kagiso Rabada Leads the Race After RCB Beat CSK

IPL 2020 Purple Cap Holder: Delhi Capitals' pacer Kagiso Rabada continues to lead the race for the purple cap in IPL 2020 after RCB beat CSK on Saturday by 37 runs in Dubai.

Rabada has 12 wickets with Jasprit Bumrah second on 11 scalps. Trent Boult and Mohammed Shami have 10 wickets each.

Earlier, Virat Kohli achieved a special milestone in Royal Challengers Bangalore's IPL 2020 match against Chennai Super Kings in Dubai on Saturday. The RCB captain crossed 6000 runs for the franchise, becoming the first batsman to score as many runs for one T20 team.

Kohli achieved the milestone when he got his 31st run in the innings, having already made 424 runs in the now defunct Champions League T20 tournament.

Kohli has been with RCB since the beginning of IPL, in 2008. He is the top run getter in the history of the tournament. In the IPL 2020 edition, Kohli had a poor start scoring 14, 1 and 3 in the first three games before bouncing back with knocks of 72* and 43 in the next two. On Sunday, RCB won the toss and opted to bat first. Kohli once again top scored for the team with an unbeaten 90 off 52, powering RCB to 169 for 4.

Earlier in the tournament, Kohli became the first Indian batsman to reach 9000 runs in T20 cricket. The 31-year-old joined an elite club which is led by Chris Gayle, who has 13296 runs from 404 T20s. Kieron Pollard sits second on the list with 10370 runs in 517 matches. Meanwhile, former Pakistan captain Shoaib Malik is third with 9926 in 392 matches, former New Zealand captain Brendon McCullum and SunRisers Hyderabad's Australian captain David Warner complete the top five T20 run-getters with 9922 runs (370 matches) and 9451 runs (287 matches) respectively.

Kohli had become the second-fastest batsman to the feat having achieved the milestone in his 271st innings. Chris Gayle was the fastest, amassing 9000 runs in just 253 innings.

However, Kohli is the highest run-getter in T20 internationals with 2794 runs from 82 matches at an average of 50.80. His white-ball formats deputy, Rohit Sharma is closest to him in terms of runs in T20Is, he has 2773 runs in 108 matches.