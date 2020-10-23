IPL 2020 Purple Cap Holder: Delhi Capitals' Kagiso Rabada Remains Top Wicket-taker

IPL 2020 Purple Cap Holder: Delhi Capitals' pacer Kagiso Rabada continues to lead the race for the Purple Cap in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 after Mumbai Indians returned to the top of the table by beating Chennai Super Kings by 10 wickets on Friday in Sharjah. The South African pacer has 21 wickets in 10 matches and leads second-placed Mumbai Indians pacer Jasprit Bumrah, who reached second place. Bumrah's MI teammate Trent Boult is in third place with 16 points whereas Kings XI Punjab's Mohammed Shami and Rajasthan Royals' Jofra Archer round off the top 5. (IPL 2020 | IPL SCHEDULE | IPL POINTS TABLE)

Trent Boult's 4/18 followed by an unbeaten 116-run opening stand between Ishan Kishan and Quinton de Kock helped the Mumbai Indians (MI) stroll to a 10-wicket win over Chennai Super Kings (CSK) on Friday at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium. MI had little under eight overs in their hand by the time de Kock hit the winning runs.

This is the first time that CSK have lost a match by 10 wickets in 11 IPL tournaments they have compete. The three-time champions remain rooted to the bottom of the table.

Kishan was the aggressor in the partnership, hitting six fours and five sixes to end the match not out on 68 off 37. de Kock took the team over the line with a four, his fifth of the innings, and also hit two sixes on his way to 46 not out off 47 balls. MI ended their innings on 116 for no loss.

Earlier, Sam Curran's 52 pulled a listless CSK to 114/9 wickets as they struggled to keep up with MI's bowlers led by a clinical Boult. On a day when Kieron Pollard captained the side in the absence of the injured Rohit Sharma, Boult and Jasprit Bumrah sparked an extraordinary collapse with CSK losing five wickets in the powerplay.

They found themselves reeling at 30/6 wickets by the time skipper MS Dhoni was dismissed in the seventh over after which Curran found support in Shardul Thakur and Imran Tahir.