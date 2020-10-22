IPL 2020 Purple Cap Holder: Delhi Capitals' Kagiso Rabada Stays on Top in Wicket-taking Charts

Delhi Capitals' pacer Kagiso Rabada continues to lead the race for the Purple Cap in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020.

IPL 2020 Purple Cap Holder: Delhi Capitals' pacer Kagiso Rabada continues to lead the race for the Purple Cap in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 after Sunrisers Hyderabad kept their play-off hopes alive by beating Rajasthan Royals by 8 wickets on Thursday in Dubai. The South African pacer has 21 wickets in 10 matches and leads second-placed Kings XI Punjab pacer Mohammed Shami by 5 wickets. RR pacer Jofra Archer is in third place with 15 wickets, whereas Royal Challengers Bangalore's Yuzvendra Chahal and Mumbai Indians' Jasprit Bumrah also have the same number of wickets and currently sit at 4th and 5th, respectively. (IPL 2020 | IPL SCHEDULE | IPL POINTS TABLE)

Sunrisers Hyderabad defeated Rajasthan Royals by eight wickets in their Indian Premier League (IPL) match on Thursday.

Sent into bat, Rajasthan Royals scored 154 for six in the allotted 20 overs. In reply, SRH chased down the target with 11 balls overs to spare at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

Manish Pandey top-scored for the winners with an unbeaten 83 off 47 balls while Jason Holder was the most impressive bowler with excellent figures of 3/33 in four overs.

Earlier, Holder starred with the ball in his first game of the ongoing IPL as SRH restricted RR to 154/6 wickets in 20 overs.

Holder, who was brought in as replacement for the injured Kane Williamson, took the important wickets of Sanju Samson (36), RR captain Steve Smith (19) and the dangerous Riyan Parag (20) and ended the innings with figures of 3/33.

All three of the wickets that the West Indies Test captain took came at crucial points, especially that of Parag who had two fours and a six and was looking capable of propelling RR beyond 160 at the start of the 19th over, in which Holder got him.

Rashid Khan, meanwhile, dismissed the struggling Ben Stokes, who laboured to 30 off 32 balls while Vijay Shankar took the all-imporant wicket of Jos Buttler.

(With agency inputs)