IPL 2020 Purple Cap Holder: Kagiso Rabada Continue To Top Wicket-taking Charts

IPL 2020 Purple Cap Holder: Delhi Capitals' South African pacer Kagiso Rabada continues to lead the wicket-taking charts after match 52 between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Sunrisers Hyderabad in Sharjah on Saturday. He has 23 wickets from 12 matches.

Meanwhile RCB were beaten by a superb performance from Sunrisers Hyderabad. Pushed to the wall, Sunrisers Hyderabad produced a clinical performance to beat Royal Challengers Bangalore by five wickets and stay alive in the Indian Premier League Play-off race, here on Saturday. SRH first produced a brilliant bowling effort to restrict a batting-heavy RCB to a modest 120 for seven and then chased down the target in 14.1 overs to zoom to fourth spot in the standings from seventh.

SRH now have 12 points from 13 games and need to win their last league game against table-toppers Mumbai Indians to stay in the hunt. RCB, who needed a win to seal their Play-offs berth, slumped to their third consecutive defeat in the tournament but stayed at second place in the table with 14 points from 13 games. The 121-run target was always going to be a walk in the park for SRH in a small ground like Sharjah unless RCB inflicted early damage which they failed to do.

Purple Cap Holder/Most Wickets in IPL 2020

Pos Player Team Matches Wickets 1 Kagiso Rabada DC 12 23 2 Jasprit Bumrah MI 12 20 3 Mohammed Shami KXIP 13 20 4 Jofra Archer RR 13 19 5 Yuzvendra Chahal RCB 12 18 6 Rashid Khan SRH 12 17 7 Trent Boult MI 12 17 8 Varun Chakravarthy KKR 12 15 9 Anrich Nortje DC 11 15 10 Rahul Chahar MI 12 14

RCB removed SRH skipper David Warner (8) early but they needed more wickets upfront to be in the contest. After Warner's dismissal, Wriddhiman Saha and Manish Pandey (26 off 19) shared 50 runs for the second wicket in quick time to take control of the chase.

But some brilliant spin bowling from Yuzvendra Chahal in the middle overs and over cautious batting from SRH gave RCB outside hope. Chahal dismissed Pandey and Saha and then Kane Williamson (8) was sent back by Isuru Udana to give RCB a ray of hope even though the contest was tilted very much in favour of SRH.

Jason Holder played a 10-ball 26-run cameo towards the end to take SRH home comfortably. Earlier, SRH strangled RCB by picking up wickets at regular intervals after opting to bowl. Young Devdutt Padikkal (5) and skipper Virat Kohli (7) departed in quick succession, falling to Sandeep Sharma (2/20). Sandeep has now dismissed Kohli for a record seven times in IPL.

AB de Villiers made a run-a-ball 24 before perishing and then Josh Philippe (32) again got a start but failed to capitalise. He was caught by Manish Pandey off Rashid Khan (1/24) in the next over as RCB slumped to 76 for four in 11.4 overs. RCB were done in by some incisive bowling from SRH bowlers upfront, resulting in lack of partnerships, which is the vital for any team to post a decent total on the board.