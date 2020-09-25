IPL 2020 Purple Cap Holder: Kagiso Rabada Goes Top of Wicket-taker's List

IPL 2020 Purple Cap Holder: Delhi Capitals bowler Kagiso Rabada was the one topping the Purple Cap standings after his side's 44-run victory over Chennai Super Kings on Friday.

IPL 2020 Purple Cap holder: Delhi Capitals bowler Kagiso Rabada was the one topping the Purple Cap standings after his side's 44-run victory over Chennai Super Kings on Friday.

Rabada has 5 wickets, the same as CSK all-rounder Sam Curran. However, Rabada's economy rate is superior to that of Curran's therefore he sits atop the charts for now.

Kings XI Punjab's pace spearhead Mohammed Shami comes in at number 3 with 4 wickets and an economy rate of 4.36. Sheldon Cottrell (fourth) and Yuzvendra Chahal (fifth) have the same number of wickets but slightly higher economy rates.

Delhi Capitals beat Chennai Super Kings by 44 runs in an IPL 2020 group stage match at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai on Friday (September 25).

Set 176 for the victory, CSK could only manage 131-7 in reply as DC's bowlers kept up the pressure by taking regular wickets while also not conceding too many cheap runs.

Earlier, Prithvi Shaw had starred with a 43-ball 64 to help Delhi Capitals to 175/3 against Chennai Super Kings. He was also involved in a 94-run opening stand with Shikhar Dhawan (35).

After the openers' dismissals Rishabh Pant (37 not out) and captain Shreyas Iyer (26) scored 58 for the third wicket to build on the solid foundation.

Shaw and Dhawan started patiently before dictating the flow of the game throughout the first half of the DC innings. It was Piyush Chawla who provided the breakthrough for CSK as Dhawan looked to up the ante after the 10th over. He tried a reverse sweep but ended up taking the ball on the pads. The umpire raised the finger and Dhawan walked without bothering to take a review.

Interestingly, replays showed that Deepak Chahar had got an inside edge off Shaw that was collected by Dhoni but no CSK player appealed for the catch and it went unnoticed. Eventually, Chawla got Shaw in his next over with MS Dhoni stumping the 20-year-old.

Shreyas was dismissed in the 19th over by Sam Curran with Dhoni diving to his right to complete the catch.