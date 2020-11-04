IPL 2020 Purple Cap Holder: Kagiso Rabada Holds on to Top Spot in Wicket-taking Charts

IPL 2020 Purple Cap Holder: Delhi Capitals pacer Kagiso Rabada with 25 wickets, retained the top in the wicket-taking charts after Sunriser Hyderabad beat Mumbai Indians by 10 wickets in match 56 of the ongoing Indian Premier League.

Sunrisers Hyderabad defeated Mumbai Indians by 10 wickets in a must-win match to qualify for the play-offs of the Indian Premier League in Sharjah on Tuesday. Half-centuries from David Warner (85*) and Wriddhiman Saha (58*) saw SRH ease past MI, thus sealing a spot in the IPL 2020 play-offs in the process. SRH's dominant win lifted them to third place and ensured that Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) were knocked out of the reckoning as far as a place in the knockout stage of the tournament is concerned. Both KKR and SRH finish the league stage of the tournament with 14 points but SRH made it through on the back of their superior net run-rate (NRR).

SRH never looked in danger of not getting the runs. Openers Warner and Saha got off to a flier early in the innings and never looked back, with both bringing up half-centuries in the 12th over. Barely 5 overs later, skipper Warner hit the winning runs when he pounded Krunal Pandya for a boundary.

Earlier, SRH had restricted MI to 149/8 wickets in 20 overs in a crucial Indian Premier League (IPL) match. Kieron Pollard's late charge gave the table-toppers MI a boost after Rashid Khan, Sandeep Sharma and Shahbaz Nadeem stifled them for runs in the middle overs at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium.

MI scored 51 runs in the last five overs, most of them courtesy Pollard who scored 41 in 25 balls. He hit two fours and four sixes in his innings before falling to his West Indies teammate Jason Holder.

Holder put up yet another influential performance with the ball for SRH in the middle overs, dismissing Nathan Coulter-Nile as well and conceding just 25 runs in his four overs.

MI captain Rohit Sharma's comeback didn't last long at the crease. He faced seven balls and scored just four runs before falling to pacer Sandeep. The bowler went on to dismiss Sharma's opening partner Quinton de Kock and the in-form Ishan Kishan.

