IPL 2020 Purple Cap Holder: Kagiso Rabada Maintains Top Spot Among Bowlers

Delhi Capitals' pacer Kagiso Rabada continues to lead the wicket-taking charts after match 48 between Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bangalore.

PL 2020 Purple Cap Holder: Delhi Capitals' South African pacer Kagiso Rabada continues to lead the wicket-taking charts after match 48 between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Mumbai Indians in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday. Kings XI Punjab seamer Mohammed Shami is in second place, followed by SRH's Rashid Khan. RR's English speedster Jofra Archer and MI's spearhead Jasprit Bumrah round off the top five. Mumbai beat RCB by five wickets after Suryakumar Yadav's 79 run knock. (IPL 2020 | IPL SCHEDULE | IPL POINTS TABLE)

Mumbai Indians (MI) on Wednesday took a two-point lead at the top of the Indian Premier League (IPL) table with a five-wicket win over Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB). Jasprit Bumrah's heroics with the ball restricted RCB to 164/6 wickets after which Suryakumar Yadav led his team to victory with an unbeaten 79 off 43 balls at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium.

Suryakumar hit the winning runs with a four and took MI to victory with five balls to spare. He hit 10 fours and three sixes in his innings. He anchored the innings after walking into the middle in the sixth over, notably putting up a 51-run stand with Hardik Pandya for the fifth wicket that all but sealed the win for MI. Kieron Pollard faced just one ball after Pandya's dismissal, which he dispatched for four and thus left his team needing just three to win off the last over.

Purple Cap Holder/Most Wickets in IPL 2020

PosPlayerTeamMatchesWickets
1

Kagiso Rabada

Kagiso Rabada

DC1223
2

Mohammed Shami

Mohammed Shami

KXIP1220
3

Rashid Khan

Rashid Khan

SRH1217
4

Jofra Archer

Jofra Archer

RR1217
5

Jasprit Bumrah

Jasprit Bumrah

MI1117
6

Yuzvendra Chahal

Yuzvendra Chahal

RCB1116
7

Trent Boult

Trent Boult

MI1116
8

Anrich Nortje

Anrich Nortje

DC1115
9

Varun Chakravarthy

Varun Chakravarthy

KKR1113
10

Rahul Chahar

Rahul Chahar

MI1113

Earlier, were off to a strong start with openers Devdutt Padikkal and Josh Philippe putting up a partnership of 71 runs in 47 balls. Padikkal then struck up useful partnerships with RCB captain Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers but the team went into a tailspin after the latter's dismissal. de Villiers looked like he was on his way to a big score before MI's stand-in captain Kieron Pollard dismissed him in the 16th over.

