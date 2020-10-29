IPL 2020 Purple Cap Holder: Kagiso Rabada Maintains Top Spot Among Bowlers

PL 2020 Purple Cap Holder: Delhi Capitals' South African pacer Kagiso Rabada continues to lead the wicket-taking charts after match 48 between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Mumbai Indians in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday. Kings XI Punjab seamer Mohammed Shami is in second place, followed by SRH's Rashid Khan. RR's English speedster Jofra Archer and MI's spearhead Jasprit Bumrah round off the top five. Mumbai beat RCB by five wickets after Suryakumar Yadav's 79 run knock. (IPL 2020 | IPL SCHEDULE | IPL POINTS TABLE)

Mumbai Indians (MI) on Wednesday took a two-point lead at the top of the Indian Premier League (IPL) table with a five-wicket win over Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB). Jasprit Bumrah's heroics with the ball restricted RCB to 164/6 wickets after which Suryakumar Yadav led his team to victory with an unbeaten 79 off 43 balls at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium.

Suryakumar hit the winning runs with a four and took MI to victory with five balls to spare. He hit 10 fours and three sixes in his innings. He anchored the innings after walking into the middle in the sixth over, notably putting up a 51-run stand with Hardik Pandya for the fifth wicket that all but sealed the win for MI. Kieron Pollard faced just one ball after Pandya's dismissal, which he dispatched for four and thus left his team needing just three to win off the last over.

Purple Cap Holder/Most Wickets in IPL 2020

Pos Player Team Matches Wickets 1 Kagiso Rabada DC 12 23 2 Mohammed Shami KXIP 12 20 3 Rashid Khan SRH 12 17 4 Jofra Archer RR 12 17 5 Jasprit Bumrah MI 11 17 6 Yuzvendra Chahal RCB 11 16 7 Trent Boult MI 11 16 8 Anrich Nortje DC 11 15 9 Varun Chakravarthy KKR 11 13 10 Rahul Chahar MI 11 13

Earlier, were off to a strong start with openers Devdutt Padikkal and Josh Philippe putting up a partnership of 71 runs in 47 balls. Padikkal then struck up useful partnerships with RCB captain Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers but the team went into a tailspin after the latter's dismissal. de Villiers looked like he was on his way to a big score before MI's stand-in captain Kieron Pollard dismissed him in the 16th over.