IPL 2020 Purple Cap Holder: Kagiso Rabada Remains on Top, Bumrah Second

IPL 2020 Purple Cap Holder: Delhi Capitals' pacer Kagiso Rabada continues to lead the race for the Purple Cap in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 after Sunrisers Hyderabad slumped to a shock loss against Kings XI Punjab in a low-scoring match at Dubai on Saturday in an IPL 2020 encounter. Needing 127 to win, Sunrisers Hyderabad could only manage 115 in reply. KXIP's bowlers did well to choke the flow of runs whereas some excellent fielding and catching aided the cause of their bowlers as SRH were bundled out before the end of their 20 overs. Earlier, SRH's bowlers produced a clinical performance to restrict Kings XI Punjab to a modest 126-7. (IPL 2020 | IPL SCHEDULE | IPL POINTS TABLE)

SRH bowlers responded impressively to their skipper David Warner's decision to field first, picking wickets at regular intervals to control the innings.

KXIP Skipper KL Rahul (27), Mandeep Singh (17) and Chris Gayle (20) all got starts but their innings never got going as they failed to grab the momentum.

SRH perfectly planned Gayle's dismissal who came at one down. They kept the big-hitting batsman quiet for a long time, consistently bowling wide of the off stump and in the process frustrated him.

Gayle repeatedly tried to force his way out of the shackles but was dismissed by his West Indian teammate Jason Holder (2/27), caught at long-off by Warner with a wide of the stumps delivery in the 10th over.

Rashid Khan (2/14) then went through the defence of captain Rahul in the first ball off the next over as KXIP slumped to 66 for three.

Glenn Maxwell's (12) struggle with the bat continued as he too departed soon, holed out to Warner at long-on off Sandeep Sharma (2/29) before Deepak Hooda was stumped by Jonny Bairstow off Rashid.

Boundaries and sixes were hard to come by and KXIP batsmen's struggle can be gauged from the fact they failed to find the fence for more than 11 overs, which was finally broken by Nicholas Pooran in the 19th over.

Pooran ended being the top-scorer, making an unbeaten 32 off 28 balls.