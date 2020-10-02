IPL 2020 Purple Cap Holder: KXIP's Mohammed Shami Regains Top Spot after Match Number 13

IPL 2020 Purple Cap Holder at the end of match number 13 in the ongoing IPL, Mohammed Shami toppled Kagiso Rabada to reclaim the top spot.

IPL 2020 Purple Cap Holder: Kings XI Punjab and team India quick, Mohammed Shami has toppled Delhi Capitals' Kagiso Rabada to the top spot in the race for the Purple Cap after Mumbai Indians beat Kings XI Punjab by 48 runs in Abu Dhabi on Thursday (October 1).

Shami has now 8 wickets from 4 matches, while Kagiso Rabada has 7 in 3 matches.

Four-time champions Mumbai Indians (MI) on Thursday cruised to a 48-run win over Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium here. Chasing MI's total of 191/4 wickets in 20 overs, KXIP only managed to reach 143/8 wickets in 20 overs as a clinical MI bowling attack rarely allowed the batsmen any space to score runs freely.

MI separated KXIP's star opening pair of KL Rahul and Mayank Agarwal early on. Jasprit Bumrah accounted for Agarwal in the fifth over. Karun Nair fell for a duck in the very next over while Rahul Chahar outfoxed KXIP captain and top scorer KL Rahul in the ninth.

Nicholas Pooran kept KXIP's hopes alive, smashing 44 runs off 27 balls and putting up 41 for the fourth wicket with Glenn Maxwell. It also turned out to be KXIP's highest partnership and the last one that crossed over into two figures as they wilted after Pooran fell to James Pattinson in the 14th over.

Between the start of the 15th and 19th overs, KXIP scored just 18 runs and lost three wickets and the match slipped away from them.

Earlier, Pollard walked out unbeaten on a 20-ball 47, while Hardik remained not out on 30 off 11 balls, the two hitting six sixes and as many fours between them.

MI got 25 runs in the final over with Pollard sending Krishnappa Gowtham's last three balls into the stands of the Sheikh Zayed Stadium, scored 19 off the penultimate over and 18 in the 18th.

A total of 104 runs came in the last 36 balls despite one excellent over in between by Mohammed Shami.