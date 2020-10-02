IPL 2020 Purple Cap Holder: KXIP's Mohammed Shami Retains Top Spot after Match Number 14

IPL 2020 Purple Cap Holder: Kings XI Punjab and team India quick, Mohammed Shami retained the top spot in the race for the Purple Cap after Sunrisers Hyderabad beat Chennai Super Kings by 7 runs in Dubai on Friday (October 2).

Shami has now 8 wickets from 4 matches, while second placed Kagiso Rabada has 7 in 3 matches.

Earlier, when MS Dhoni walked out for the toss against Sunrisers Hyderabad on Friday, he made another record his own. The former India captain becomes the most capped player in T20 league in world cricket.

The Chennai Super Kings captain also became the player with most IPL appearances in the history of the tournament. He overtook his teammate Suresh Raina, who is missing IPL 2020 due to personal reasons.

Dhoni and Raina were tied on 193 appearances in the IPL.

MS Dhoni today becomes the most capped player (194) in the history of IPL.#Dream11IPL pic.twitter.com/PwpDFcEA2E — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) October 2, 2020

The closest to both the CSK stalwarts is Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma with 192 caps to his name. Virat Kohli is on 180 caps in the IPL while Dinesh Karthik has 185 to his name.