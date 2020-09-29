IPL 2020 Purple Cap Holder: Mohammed Shami Continues to Lead the Race After RCB Win Against MI

IPL 2020 Purple Cap Holder At the end of match number 10 in the ongoing IPL, Kings XI Punjab Mohammed Shami retained the top spot in the race for the Purple Cap after Royal Challengers Bangalore edged Mumbai Indians in a Super Over on Monday (September 28).

Royal Challengers Bangalore picked up their second win of the campaign as they beat reigning champions Mumbai Indian in Super Over.

Rohit Sharma won the toss and elected to field first. Aaron Finch and Devdutt Padikkal stitched an 81-run partnership for the first wicket before the Australian limited-overs captain departed. Virat Kohli then joined in the middle but the RCB skipper's bad run of form continued as he could only score three runs.

Padikkal completed his second fifty of the tournament and AB de Villiers played a blistering knock of 55 from 24 balls as RCB posted a target of 202 runs for Rohit Sharma and team.

In reply, Mumbai Indians got off to the worst possible start, as they lost captain Rohit Sharma and Suryakumar Yadav inside 3 overs. Rohit made eight runs while Yadav departed for a duck.

The four-time champions looked out of the contest even till the 15th over but Ishan Kishan and Kieron Pollard saved the best for the last as they stretched the game to a Super Over.

Wicketkeeper-batsman Ishan Kishan scored 58-ball 99 and Kieron Pollard made a 24-ball 60.

In the Super Over, Navdeep Saini went for 7 runs and in reply, RCB managed to cross the finish line in the last ball of the game.

Royal Challengers Bangalore next play Rajasthan Royals on Saturday, October 3, the first match of this year's IPL doubleheaders, while Mumbai Indians take on Kings XI Punjab on Thursday, October 1.