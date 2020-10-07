IPL 2020 Purple Cap Holder: Rabada Stays Top of Bowling Charts after MI beat RR, Bumrah Second

IPL 2020 Purple Cap Holder: Delhi Capitals pacer Kagiso Rabada leads the race for the purple cap in IPL 2020 after Match 20 which saw Mumbai Indians beat Rajasthan Royals by 57 runs in Abu Dhabi.

The South African quick has 12 wickets to his name so far, and is followed by Mumbai bowlers Jasprit Bumrah (11 wickets), Trent Boult (10 wickets) and James Pattinson (9 wickets).

Earlier in the day, Indian fast bowler Kartik Tyagi, who starred for the U-19 team during the World Cup earlier this year, made his IPL debut against Mumbai Indians on Tuesday.

Tyagi took a wicket in his first over when he had Quinton de Kock caught by Jos Buttler.

The 19-year-old pacer from Uttar Pradesh had picked up 11 wickets in 6 matches during the ICC U-19 World Cup 2020 and was consistently one of the fastest bowlers in the tournament as India marched to the finals before losing to Bangladesh.

He plays his first class and List A cricket for home state UP. He has so far played just the one first class match in which he tool 3 wickets.

He has 5 List A appearances that have seen him claim 9 wickets and was picked up for Rs. 1.3 crore in the IPL 2020 auction.

Mumbai Indians (MI) on Tuesday won the toss and chose to bat ahead of their match against Rajasthan Royals (RR) at Abu Dhabi's Sheikh Zayed Stadium.