IPL 2020: Qualification Scenarios - CSK's Tournament Could End Soon, KXIP and SRH in a Virtual Shootout on Saturday

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 is reaching its ultimate climax. Most of the teams have played 10 matches and three of the four playoff positions are all but certain. The real fight is for the number 4 slot with several contenders with a realistic chance. SRH's win over the Royals last evening has made the possibilities even more interesting. KKR are still the favourites if we go by the points table but their form is poor and they seem to be cracking under pressure. Kings XI has staged a remarkable fightback and may just grab that 4th spot and a ticket to the playoffs. We look at the various permutations and combinations to qualify for the playoffs for the 8 teams.

1. DELHI CAPITALS

A majority or 8 wins from 14 matches is usually enough to see a team through to the playoffs and DC are the closest to making it to the next stage. With 7 wins from 10 matches, they just need one more result to go their away from the remaining four matches. They are sitting pretty at the top of the points table.

2. MUMBAI INDIANS

With 6 wins from 9 matches, MI are also in an envious position. They would fancy beating CSK and SRH and that should see them through to the playoffs. If they beat CSK in today's encounter, not only would that almost guarantee them a position in the playoffs courtesy their high net run rate but also mathematically and practically rule out any chances of CSK making it to the last four.

3. ROYAL CHALLENGERS BANGALORE

RCB are a win away from the playoffs. They are at number 2 on the points table with 7 wins from 10 matches. They would be eyeing a top two finish as that gives them the extra cushion in the knockouts.

4. KOLKATA KNIGHT RIDERS

KKR is in trouble. Their batting is looking completely out of sorts and crumbled against RCB in the previous encounter. They have won 5 of their 10 matches and need to find three more victories in their remaining 4 matches. Given their indifferent form and the fact that they have matches against DC and a resurgent KXIP, this will not be an easy task. KKR's Net Run Rate of -0.828 is also the worst in the tournament - this could be a huge factor in the final scenario when it comes down to deciding the number 4 slot for the playoffs.

5. KINGS XI PUNJAB

Kings XI are in fightback mode - they have won their last three matches and have moved from the bottom of the table to number 6. They need to win their remaining 4 matches - that should suffice and see them through to the playoffs - a task easier said than done! If they win 3 of their remaining 4 matches - a more realistic possibility - then they would hope that they definitely beat KKR and RR and the former loses at least one more match. The encounter between KXIP and SRH on Saturday, 24th October in Dubai is huge and could well decide who in the final analysis grabs the number 4 position. SRH have the same number of wins and losses in the same number of matches as KXIP, but are a position higher on the points table courtesy a better net run rate.

6. RAJASTHAN ROYALS

RR suffered a big blow on Thursday going down to SRH. This means that they now have 4 wins and 7 losses from 11 matches and are at number 7 on the points table. They need to win all their three matches to have any chance of qualifying. And then hope the results of other teams go their way. RR's biggest bane would be their high negative net run rate - the second-worst in the tournament.

7. SUNRISERS HYDERABAD

SRH staged a fantastic win over RR on Thursday that moved them to number 5 on the points table. They need to win at least 3 of their remaining 4 matches - with matches against DC, RCB and MI - this will be a very difficult task. The only plus for SRH is their Net Run Rate - the only team in the bottom 4 who has a positive NRR.

8. CHENNAI SUPER KINGS

CSK are languishing at the bottom of the pack. They need to win all their remaining 4 matches, hope that RR, SRH, and KINGS XI lose at least two of their remaining matches, KKR ideally lose 3 of their remaining 4 matches and pray for a lot of divine intervention! Otherwise it will be the first time when they would not make it to the playoffs of the IPL - an unimaginable event in the tournament's history!