IPL 2020: Qualification Scenarios - Fight Intensifies for Top Two Finish, KKR & KXIP in Race for Fourth Playoff Position

IPL 2020 is in its last stage and now teams are battling it out for a position in the playoffs. While Mumbai Indians, Royal Challengers Bangalore and Delhi Capitals have sealed the deal, the real fight is between Kolkata Knight Riders and Kings XI Punjab for the last available spot. Cricketnext takes a look at the various permutations and combinations to qualify for the playoffs for the 8 teams.

MUMBAI INDIANS

With 7 wins from 10 matches, Mumbai will certainly finish in top two, and will get a chance to make it to the final twice. They have matches left against Delhi, Banaglore, Hyderabad and Rajasthan and would be looking to win at least three of those to continue their dominance. They also have the best net run-rate in the tournament. So, all's well for Mumbai.

DELHI CAPITALS

Second on the table and likely to finish in top two, Delhi would like to make it to their first final, not just playoffs. They have three matches left -- Hyderabad, Mumbai and Banglore. If they can win two, they'd end the league stages in a sound position.

ROYAL CHALLENGERS BANGALORE

RCB too have made it to the playoffs. They are at number 3 on the points table with 7 wins from 10 matches. They are breathing down Delhi's neck for a top two finish. If they can topple them from that position, they have two shots at the cherry. Knowing RCB, they would need that, as they generally cumble under pressure.

KOLKATA KNIGHT RIDERS

KKR has redeemed itself in the match against SRH, that it won by 59 runs. Their batting was a massive hit with Sunil Narine and Nitish Rana scoring counter-attacking fifties. And so did their bowling. But it looked like one-off batting performance, and batting still remains a concern for them. KXIP are also in contention for the playoffs, and a slip up at this stage can rob them a chance to make it to the last four. They have 12 points from 11 matches.

KINGS XI PUNJAB

KXIP would be hoping that KKR lose at least two of their three matches, while they win their two. That would be ideal for Punjab to make it to playoffs. But it is easier said than done. KKR came up with a stellar performance against SRH, that has hardened the fight for the last position up for grabs.

SUNRISERS HYDERABAD

SRH staged a fantastic win over RR on Thursday that moved them to number 5 on the points table. But a shock loss on Saturday, pushed them to 6. Winning three from remaining three would be an uphill task for them. The only plus for SRH is their Net Run Rate - the only team in the bottom 4 who has a positive NRR.

RAJASTHAN ROYALS

They have 4 wins and 7 losses from 11 matches and are at number 7 on the points table. They need to win all their three matches to have any chance of qualifying. And then hope the results of other teams go their way. RR's biggest bane would be their high negative net run rate - the second-worst in the tournament.

CHENNAI SUPER KINGS

CSK are languishing at the bottom of the pack and they won't be able to make it to the playoffs. This will be the first time when they would not make it to the playoffs of the IPL - an unimaginable event in the tournament's history!