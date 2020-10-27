- Match 46 - 26 Oct, MonMatch Ended149/9(20.0) RR 7.45
IPL 2020 Qualification Scenarios - Three Teams Vying for Top Two Spots, KXIP Inch Closer to Playoffs Berth
IPL 2020 is in its last stage and now teams are battling it out for a position in the playoffs. While Mumbai Indians, Royal Challengers Bangalore and Delhi Capitals have sealed the deal, the real fight is between Kolkata Knight Riders and Kings XI Punjab for the last available spot. Cricketnext takes a look at the playoffs qualification scenarios.
- Cricketnext Staff
- Updated: October 27, 2020, 12:18 PM IST
Mumbai Indians
With 7 wins from 11 matches, Mumbai will hope to finish in top two. They have matches left against Delhi, Banaglore, Hyderabad and would be looking to win all of them. They are at the top of the table at the moment, but can very easily be toppled to third position, which might rob them a chance to have two goes in the playoffs, to make it to the final.
Delhi Capitals
DC had been in fine form until the last two matches -- which they lost. Although they have qualified already, it is more a question of finishing in the top 2 for them. Now with three teams in contention for top two spots, DC cannot afford another loss. They have 14 points from 11 matches till now, and are tied with Mumbai and Bangalore at the moment.
Royal Challenger Bangalore
RCB too have made it to the playoffs. They are at number 3 on the points table with 7 wins from 11 matches. A loss in the previous match against CSK would have dented their confidence, but will have to comeback strongly in the remaining matches. If they can manage to finish in the top two, they can have two shots at the cherry. Knowing RCB, they would need that, as they generally crumble under pressure.
Kings XI Punjab
Punjab, after a resounding win against KKR, have moved to the fourth position, but have not made it to the playoffs as yet. They are tied on 12 points with KKR, but have a better NRR. If they can win their last two matches, they would be assured of a playoffs berth. Every match is a virtual playoff match for them, at this stage.
Kolkata Knight Riders
KKR haven't helped their cause after losing big against KXIP. They have now slipped to no.5 in the points table, and are in a four-way battle with KXIP, SRH and RR, to make the last spot in the playoffs. Even if they win their last two matches, there is no guarantee that they'll qualify.
Rajasthan Royals
They have 5 wins and 7 losses from 12 matches and are at number 6 on the points table. They need to win both their matches to have any chance of qualifying. And then hope the results of other teams go their way. With Ben Stokes striking form, they would be hoping for a miracle to make it to the next stage. Mathematically, their qualification is still possible.
Sunrisers Hyderabad
Even if SRH manage to win all their remaining three games, their is no guarantee that they will make it to the playoffs. It is because if KKR or KXIP -- both on 12 points, win one of their remaining matches, it could be end of the road for Hyderabad. Not only will they have to win, but win big.
Chennai Super Kings
It is more about salvaging some pride for the CSK. In the last match youngster Ruturaj Gaikwad showed his true promise and returned with an unbeaten fifty. He would be riding high on confidence and would look to contribute in another win.
