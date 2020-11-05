IPL 2020 Qualifier 1: How to Watch Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals Today's Match on Hotstar, JioTV Online

Know how to watch MI vs DC today's match of IPL 2020 online. Both the teams will be playing to make it to the IPL 2020 final.

Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals will face each other in IPL 2020 Qualifier 1 today at Dubai International Stadium, Dubai. The Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals game will begin at 7.30 pm.

Rohit Sharma-led Mumbai Indians and Shreyas Iyer-led Delhi Capitals finished at the first and second position in the standings in the league stage. All the teams have played 14 games. Out of these matches, MI have won nine, while DC have emerged victorious in eight.

Both the teams will be trying their best to enter the final by winning the IPL 2020 Qualifier 1. Loser of the IPL 2020 Qualifier 1 will lock horns with the defeated team of Eliminator in Qualifier 2. Royal Challengers Bangalore and Sunrisers Hyderabad will be playing the IPL 2020 Eliminator. The winners of Qualifier 1 and Qualifier 2 will take on each other in the IPL 2020 final on November 10.

As the match between Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals is expected to be interesting, cricket fans can catch the live action on Disney+ Hotstar and Jio TV.

Disney+ Hotstar live-stream all matches of IPL 2020. Those who want to subscribe to Disney+ Hotstar can do so by either purchasing VIP or Premium. The VIP subscription is priced at Rs 399 per year, while the Premium can be bought at Rs 299 per month and Rs 1,499 per year.

Reliance Jio users can also enjoy IPL 2020 as selected plans of Jio offer subscription of Disney+ Hotstar. For watching the IPL 2020 clashes, they need to recharge with one of the available plans and have Jio TV on their smartphones.

The following recharge plans of Jio offer Disney+ Hotstar subscription: Rs 401, Rs 499, Rs 598 and Rs 777.

How to watch Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals on Disney+ Hotstar or Jio TV

Step 1: Open PlayStore on your smatphone and search for either Disney+ Hotstar or Jio TV

Step 2: Download one of the two apps

Step 3: Register on the app

Step 4: Recharge with the available Jio plan or buy subscription of Disney+ Hotstar

Step 5: Enjoy the match by visiting the sports section of the app