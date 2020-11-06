IPL 2020 Qualifier 1 Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals: Highest Run Scorers And Leading Wicket-Takers From Both Sides

Shreyas Iyer-led Delhi Capitals are not out of the tournament. They still have a chance to qualify for the final. Now, Delhi will face winner of the Eliminator in Qualifier 2 of IPL 2020.

Mumbai Indians on Thursday made it to the IPL 2020 final after defeating Delhi Capitals by 57 runs in the IPL 2020 Qualifier 1. However, Shreyas Iyer-led Delhi Capitals are not out of the tournament. They still have a chance to qualify for the final. Now, Delhi will face winner of the Eliminator in Qualifier 2 of IPL 2020. Sunrisers Hyderabad and Royal Challengers Bangalore are today going to take on each other in the IPL 2020 Eliminator.

Delhi Capitals won the toss and elected to bowl first. When Mumbai came to bat, they got an early jolt as skipper Rohit Sharma returned to the pavilion without opening his account. However, Quinton de Kock, who came to open the innings with Sharma, started hitting from the very first over. He along with Suryakumar Yadav was hitting Delhi bowlers all over the park. But, after scoring 40, he got out. Yadav kept moving the scoreboard along with Ishan Kishan. Both the batsmen scored half-centuries in an important game. Towards the end of the innings, Hardik Pandya displayed his six-hitting skills as he smashed five six in his 37 (not out) knock. Mumbai set a target of 201 for Delhi.

Trent Boult and Jasprit Bumrah started striking from the initial overs. Boult sent Prithvi Shaw, who came to open with Shikhar Dhawan, and Ajinkya Rahane, who came at number three, to the pavilion at duck. Bumrah dislodged stumps of Dhawan without letting him open his account. Only Marcus Stoinis and Axar Patel tried to put some some fight. Stoinis scored 65, while Patel smashed 42. Delhi could only score 143, losing the game by 57 runs.

Highest run scorer for Mumbai Indians

Ishan Kishan scored 55 (not out) off 30 balls at a strike rate of 183.33. He hit four boundaries and three sixes.

Highest wicket-taker for Mumbai Indians

Jasprit Bumrah picked four wickets, conceding just 14 runs in four overs with an economy of 3.50. He also bowled a maiden over.

Highest run scorer for Delhi Capitals

Marcus Stoinis smashed 65 in 46 deliveries at a strike rate of 141.30. He hit six boundaries and three sixes.

Highest wicket-taker for Delhi Capitals

Ravichandran Ashwin took three wickets. He gave 29 runs in four overs with an economy of 7.25.