IPL 2020 Qualifier 2 Delhi Capitals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad: Highest Run Scorers and Leading Wicket-Takers From Both Sides

So for the first time Delhi Capitals have made it to the finals of the IPL, after they beat Sunrisers Hyderabad by 17 runs on Sunday.

Delhi Capitals on Sunday made it to the IPL 2020 final after defeating Sunrisers Hyderabad in Qualifier 2 of IPL 2020 by 17 runs. Delhi had reached Qualifier 2 after losing Qualifier 1 to Mumbai Indians, while Sunrisers had come after outperforming Royal Challengers Bangalore in the IPL 2020 Eliminator. The IPL 2020 final between Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals will be played on November 10.

IPL 2020 FULL COVERAGE | IPL 2020 SCHEDULE | IPL 2020 POINTS TABLE

After winning the toss, Delhi Capitals skipper Shreyas Iyer opted to bat first. DC got off to a good start as Marcus Stoinis and Shikhar Dhawan stitched an 86-run partnership. It was broken Rashid Khan who sent Stoinis to the pavilion at the individual score of 38. Dhawan kept scoring runs with Iyer and he once again smashed a half-century in IPL 2020. Iyer got out after making 21, while Dhawan gave away his wicket after scoring 78. Then, Shimron Hetmyer, who came at number four, helped his side reach 189. He scored 42 (not out) off 22 balls.

IPL 2020 ORANGE CAP | IPL 2020 PURPLE CAP

When Sunrisers Hyderabad came to chase the total, they kept losing wickets at regular intervals. Kagiso Rabada dealt an early blow to SRH as he sent their captain David Warner to the dug-out at the individual score of two. Barring Kane Williamson and Abdul Samad, all other batsmen of Hyderabad failed to make an impact. The two tried to put up a fight, but Williamson got out at 67 and Samad at 33. SRH’s innings ended on 172.

Also Read: All-Round Marcus Stoinis, Shikhar Dhawan Lead Delhi Capitals to Maiden IPL Final

Highest run-scorer for Delhi Capitals:Shikhar Dhawan scored 78 in 50 deliveries at a strike rate of 156. He smashed six boundaries and two sixes.

Highest wicket-taker for Delhi Capitals: Kagiso Rabada picked four wickets, conceding 29 runs in four overs with an economy of 7.25.

Highest run-scorer for Sunrisers Hyderabad: Kane Williamson smashed 67 off 45 balls at a strike rate of 148.89. He hit five fours and four sixes.

Highest wicket-taker for Sunrisers Hyderabad: Sandeep Sharma, Jason Holder and Rashid Khan took one wicket each. Sharma was hit for 30 runs in four overs. His economy was 7.50. Holder conceded 50 runs in four overs with an economy of 12.50, while Khan gave 26 runs in his four overs with an economy of 6.50.