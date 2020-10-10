IPL 2020: R Ashwin Reveals Success Mantra of DC, Says Most Bowlers Can Bowl at Any Stage

R Ashwin has been in superb form, and in the match against Rajasthan Royals, he bagged Man of the Match award for his scintillating figures of 2/22 in four overs. He started it out by removing dangerous Jos Buttler in his very first over, that set the tone for DC's 46-run win. After the match he credited entire bowling unit for this win.

R Ashwin has been in superb form, and in the match against Rajasthan Royals, he bagged Man of the Match award for his scintillating figures of 2/22 in four overs. He started it out by removing dangerous Jos Buttler in his very first over, which set the tone for DC's 46-run win. After the match, he credited the entire bowling unit for this win.

IPL 2020 | IPL SCHEDULE | IPL POINTS TABLE

"One of the important thing in this bowling attack is that most bowlers can bowl at any moment," he said at the post-match presentation.

In the first game of the tournament, he had suffered a shoulder injury but has come back strong since then. He credited the backroom staff for all the efforts that have gone in. "Credit goes to the backroom staff. I am in a very good space mentally and physically and it really shows.

IPL 2020 ORANGE CAP | IPL 2020 PURPLE CAP

"Really enjoying myself in both those spaces. I just need to take it out to practice once the planning is done and then go out and express myself."

On the use of the carrom ball, he said, "I did use the carrom ball in the powerplay once or twice. It is just about how much you want to use it in the powerplay when you're ahead of the game."

Even though it was difficult to grip the ball due to the dew, still the spinner managed to spin a web against the batsmen. The bowler went on to describe how difficult it got just to grip the ball. "I got a brilliant catch and getting that Jos (Buttler) wicket was important. But the ball was soaking wet after the powerplay and the sweat didn't help either."