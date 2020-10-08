IPL 2020: ‘Rahul, Naam Toh Suna Hoga’, Shah Rukh Khan Makes Man of the Match Rahul Tripathi's Day, Twitter Can't Get Enough

Raul Tripathi has a day to remember in Match 21 of IPL 2020 after his blazing knock of 81 off 51 balls help set up Kolkaa Knight Riders 10-run win over Chennai Super Kings on Wednesday at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi.

Raul Tripathi has a day to remember in Match 21 of IPL 2020 after his blazing knock of 81 off 51 balls help set up Kolkata Knight Riders 10-run win over Chennai Super Kings on Wednesday at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi. Tripathi, opening the innings for the first time this season for KKR, won the Man of the Match for his efforts and earned shout out from team owner Shah Rukh Khan as well.

During the post-match presetation when Tripathi went receive his Man of the Match award Khan shouted, 'Rahul, naam toh suna hi hoga,' much to the delight of Tripathi.

Later on Tripathi said, "Something like a dream come true for me," he said in the post match presentation. "Was prepared for both the roles. Thought the ball was coming nicely, so I thought we should keep up the scoreboard which is why those shots came out, nothing special, Shubman was also hitting the ball well. The IPL has been quite a journey. I have loved this journey and coming to KKR is special. Performing in front of Shahrukh sir is very special. It's a dream come true."

And that gesture did not take much time to go viral on social media. check out the video and some of the best reactions on twitter:

Here's the video of SRK saying 'Rahul naam toh suna hoga'. Tripathi is blushing throughout. 💓 pic.twitter.com/2q0L1IIx52 — ɑeɡoη (@smirkesque) October 7, 2020

We were a few runs short, but the bowling made up for it at the end. Well played boys of @KKRiders And have to mention our @ImRTripathi ‘Naam toh suna tha....kaam usse bhi kamaal hai’ Be healthy all of you and rest well. @Bazmccullum will see u soon — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) October 7, 2020

Meanwhile, captain Dinesh Karthik said he was happy the trust he had in Sunil Narine paid off. Karthik held back Narine untill the 12th over, keeping him for MS Dhoni in the middle overs. Narine played a part in CSK choking, getting the wicket of Shane Watson in the process.