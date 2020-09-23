IPL 2020: Rahul Tewatia Should Have Been Man of the Match Against CSK, Says Sanju Samson

Sanju Samson is the talk of the town after his 74 off 32 helped Rajasthan Royals defeat Chennai Super Kings in the IPL 2020 match in Sharjah on Tuesday.

Sanju Samson is the talk of the town after his 74 off 32 helped Rajasthan Royals defeat Chennai Super Kings in the IPL 2020 match in Sharjah on Tuesday. Samson was unsurprisingly the Man of the Match for his powerful knock, studded with 9 sixes and a lone boundary. It helped RR post 216 for 7, to which CSK replied with 200 for 6.

Samson, though, said he'd have given the Man of the Match award to Rahul Tewatia, the RR legspinner. Tewatia got three wickets - Shane Watson, Sam Curran and Ruturaj Gaikwad and ended up with the figures of 3-37 from his four overs.

"For me, the Man of the Match should have gone to Rahul Tewatia for taking three crucial wickets, he was the game-changer according to me, it is very hard for the bowlers on this ground to bowl and especially with dew coming in," Samson told Tewatia in a video posted on IPL's website.

"Whatever you score at Sharjah, it is easy to chase as dew also comes in, I think I was going after every ball, if the ball was in my arc, I had to go, I had Smith batting at the other end so I had the license to keep going. I have been batting with Smith for the last four-five years, we understand each other's game really well," he added.

Tewatia said it felt good to win their first match.

"When I came to bowl, it was crucial to take wickets, me and Smith were planning to take some wickets as Shane Watson was hitting some great sixes after the powerplay. We were able to take the wickets and it is a great feeling about winning our first match."

In the post-match presentation, Samson said he has been working on his power hitting during the break from cricket.

"I've been working hard on my fitness, diet and training, and on my strength, because my game relies a lot on power hitting. I think range-hitting is what the game demands in this generation. I had time to work out in these 5 months, and I think I've increased that ability."