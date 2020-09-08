Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule

Get the app

fixtures

All matches

1st ODI: ENG VS AUS

upcoming
ENG ENG
AUS AUS

Manchester

11 Sep, 202017:30 IST

2nd ODI: ENG VS AUS

upcoming
ENG ENG
AUS AUS

Manchester

13 Sep, 202017:30 IST

3rd ODI: ENG VS AUS

upcoming
ENG ENG
AUS AUS

Manchester

16 Sep, 202017:30 IST

Match 1: MI VS CSK

upcoming
MI MI
CSK CSK

Abu Dhabi

19 Sep, 202019:30 IST

IPL 2020: Rajasthan Royals All-rounder Ben Stokes May Miss First Half of Tournament

IPL franchise Rajasthan Royals is likely to miss the services of premier all-rounder Ben Stokes during the first half of the T20 event.

PTI |September 8, 2020, 8:11 AM IST
IPL 2020: Rajasthan Royals All-rounder Ben Stokes May Miss First Half of Tournament

IPL franchise Rajasthan Royals is likely to miss the services of premier all-rounder Ben Stokes during the first half of the T20 event as the World Cup-winner is currently in New Zealand to be with his ailing father Ged.

Stokes, considered the world’s best all-rounder right now, left for Christchurch in the middle of the Test series against Pakistan last month after his father, a former All Blacks International, was diagnosed with brain cancer.

“As per quarantine rules in New Zealand, Ben has just completed his 14-day isolation period after reaching New Zealand. Now he will be meeting his father and obviously he would like to spend some quiet time with his family in this time of crisis,” a source privy to developments in the franchise told PTI.

Stokes has been bought by Royals for Rs 12.5 crore.

Also Read: IPL 2020 Full Schedule - Date and Time, Match Timings, Venue, Fixtures of all IPL 13 Matches

“It is only logical that if he has just completed his quarantine, he would not be available for the first part of the IPL and that is completely understandable. The franchise will not even call Ben as this is not priority at the moment. Let him spend quality family time and any discussions on his availability can happen only after that,” the source added.

The IPL starts on September 19 in the UAE and will conclude on November 10.

It is understood that the franchise will “wait” for Stokes to get back to the management and only if the cricketer confirms his availability for the second half, it will take things forward.

The 29-year-old has played 67 Tests, 95 ODIs and 26 T20 Internationals. He had a major role in England’s World Cup triumph besides an epic match-winning hundred in an Ashes Test match in 2019.

Also Read: IPL 2020 - Rajasthan Royals Match Timings, Venue, Fixtures

Recently, he singlehandedly won a Test against West Indies despite not being fully fit with a hundred and fifty in each innings and three wickets.

“I didn’t sleep for a week and my head wasn’t really in it,” Stokes had told the Weekend Herald on Saturday after reaching New Zealand.

“Leaving was the right choice from a mental point of view,” the cricketer added.

Ben Stokescricketcricket newsIndian Premier Leagueiplipl 2020Rajasthan Royals

Upcoming Matches

Australia in England, 3 ODI Series, 2020 | 1st ODI | Fri, 11 Sep, 2020

AUS vs ENG
Manchester

Australia in England, 3 ODI Series, 2020 | 2nd ODI | Sun, 13 Sep, 2020

AUS vs ENG
Manchester

Australia in England, 3 ODI Series, 2020 | 3rd ODI | Wed, 16 Sep, 2020

AUS vs ENG
Manchester

Indian Premier League, 2020 | Match 1 | Sat, 19 Sep, 2020

CSK vs MI
Abu Dhabi All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 Australia 3028 116
2 New Zealand 2406 115
3 India 3085 114
4 England 3882 105
5 Sri Lanka 2454 91
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 5093 127
2 India 5819 119
3 New Zealand 3716 116
4 South Africa 3345 108
5 Australia 3518 107
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Australia 6047 275
2 England 5959 271
3 India 9319 266
4 Pakistan 6009 261
5 South Africa 4380 258
see more