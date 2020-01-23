Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Get the app

Live

SL IN ZIM, 2 TEST SERIES, 2020 1st Test, Harare Sports Club, Harare, 19 - 23 Jan, 2020

1ST INN

Zimbabwe

358 (148.0)

Zimbabwe
v/s
Sri Lanka
Sri Lanka*

515/9 (176.2)

Zimbabwe trail by 8 runs, MIN. 42.0 Overs Left Today
Live

U-19 CWC, 2020 Match 16, De Beers Diamond Oval, Kimberley, 23 January, 2020

2ND INN

England Under-19

252/7 (50.0)

England Under-19
v/s
Australia Under-19
Australia Under-19*

34/1 (7.1)

Australia Under-19 need 215 runs in 256 balls at 5.03 rpo

fixtures

All matches

1st Test: ZIM VS SL

live
ZIM ZIM
SL SL

Harare

19 Jan, 202013:30 IST

2nd Test: ZIM VS SL

upcoming
ZIM ZIM
SL SL

Harare

27 Jan, 202013:30 IST

1st T20I: NZ VS IND

upcoming
NZ NZ
IND IND

Auckland

24 Jan, 202012:20 IST

4th Test: SA VS ENG

upcoming
SA SA
ENG ENG

Johannesburg

24 Jan, 202013:30 IST

IPL 2020: Rajasthan Royals Appoint Cassell as New Fast Bowling Coach

Rajasthan Royals on Thursday appointed former Australian first class cricketer Rob Cassell as their new fast bowling coach for the upcoming Indian Premier League.

PTI |January 23, 2020, 5:48 PM IST
IPL 2020: Rajasthan Royals Appoint Cassell as New Fast Bowling Coach

Mumbai: Rajasthan Royals on Thursday appointed former Australian first class cricketer Rob Cassell as their new fast bowling coach for the upcoming Indian Premier League.

Cassell has had success of working with, and developing fast bowlers during his previous coaching and development roles at South Australia and Ireland men's cricket team.

The Australian, who represented his country at the 2002 U-19 World Cup in New Zealand but never played for the senior team, played a key role in developing the likes of Kane Richardson and Joe Mennie for the Redbacks.

Since moving to Ireland, Cassell has helped form a quality bowling line-up with the Irish team, including the likes of Tim Murtagh and Boyd Rankin.

"We are delighted to have Rob Cassell on board as the new fast bowling coach. We have a great relationship from our days at Victoria together," Royals' head coach, Andrew McDonald.

"He is someone who has done the hard yards as a fast bowling coach in his career to date. His pure focus is coaching and under his guidance, several fast bowlers have come through the ranks and succeeded at the top level.

"His eye for execution and innovation in the game is something that we're looking to utilise here at the Royals. His varied experience will hopefully prove to be instrumental for our bowling line-up," added McDonald.

Cassell has also been involved in bringing about innovation in modern fast bowling with his app "WicketsApp", which he introduced in order to help bowlers execute their plans better.

"The Royals have a great fast bowling set-up with a good mix of Indian and foreign pacers, all of whom bring a lot of quality and potential," said Cassell, who has played first-class cricket for Victorian Bushrangers and South Australian Redbacks.

"I have been following the Royals from afar for quite some time, and I think this is a dynamic, exciting and highly competitive fast bowling line up. I am therefore really excited to chip in with my ideas and help maximise this team's abilities."

Steffan Jones, who worked with the Royals in the fast bowling coaching capacity last year, will continue to work with the franchise, but now as a development coach during the off-season.

ipl 2020Rajasthan RoyalsRob Cassell

Upcoming Matches

ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd Test Test | Mon, 27 Jan, 2020

SL v ZIM
Harare

ICC CWC 2019 | 1st T20I T20 | Fri, 24 Jan, 2020

IND v NZ
Auckland

ICC CWC 2019 | 4th Test Test | Fri, 24 Jan, 2020

ENG v SA
Johannesburg All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5046 120
2 New Zealand 3241 112
3 South Africa 3177 102
4 England 4593 102
5 Australia 3672 102
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6745 125
2 India 7364 121
3 New Zealand 4837 112
4 Australia 5543 111
5 South Africa 5193 110
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 8366 270
2 Australia 6986 269
3 England 5568 265
4 South Africa 4720 262
5 India 10071 258
see more