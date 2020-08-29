IPL 2020: Rajasthan Royals' Dishant Yagnik Tests Negative, Joins Team in Dubai
Rajasthan Royals' fielding coach Dishant Yagnik has recovered from COVID-19 and joined his team here ahead of the Indian Premier League after clearing two consecutive coronavirus tests. The 37-year-old Yagnik had tested positive for the dreaded virus on August 12 ahead of the team's departure, making it the first such case among the league franchises. The IPL starts on September 19 and will be played across three cities in the UAE.
