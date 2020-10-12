IPL 2020: Rajasthan Royals' Hero Rahul Tewatia Opens Up on Heated Argument with Khaleel Ahmed

The incident took place in the final over of the match when Rajasthan needed 8 runs to win from 6 balls. Tewatia and Riyan Parag were on fire and the pressure was on Khaleel to defend 8 runs.

The nail-biting Indian Premier League 2020 clash between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Rajasthan Royals on Sunday saw a heated argument between SRH bowler Khaleel Ahmed and RR batsman Rahul Tewatia.

The incident took place in the final over of the match when Rajasthan needed 8 runs to win from 6 balls. Tewatia and Riyan Parag were on fire and the pressure was on Khaleel to defend 8 runs.

The match, at one point, was completely tilted in SRH’s favour after RR were reeling at 78/5 at the end of 12 overs. But Tewatia and Parag had completely changed the balance of the game which had left SRH scratching their heads.

In the final over, as Tewatia tried to complete a run, Khaleel was seen bickering with the left-handed batsman in the middle. As the argument intensified, the umpires and SRH captain David Warner had to intervene.

After Riyan Parag hit a six and won the game for Royals, Tewatia and Khaleel continued to exchange words, but quickly resolved the debate, and were later seen having a cordial chat with each other.

After the match, Tewatia, who was given the man of the match award, was asked on what went down between the two players, and he said that it was just in the heat of the game. “No big deal, we just got taken away in the heat of the moment. Things like these happen in such situations,” Tewatia said.

Meanwhile, SRH captain David Warner praised Tewatia and Parag for their splendid performance after the defeat. “It’s good to see good battle out there, credit to the way he (Tewatia) played. He came out and played his shots and played very brave and got his team across the line,” Warner said.

Sunrisers Hyderabad will next take on against Chennai Super Kings on Tuesday.