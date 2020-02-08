Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

IPL 2020 | Rajasthan Royals Hopeful of Archer Playing "Some Matches" Despite Elbow Injury

IPL franchise Rajasthan Royals are still hopeful of getting Jofra Archer to play some matches, despite the latter suffering from a stress fracture on right elbow. The fast bowler had not taken part in the last three Tests against South Africa. The ECB also announced on Thursday that Archer would be sitting out the two-Test tour of Sri Lanka and also entire IPL season.

Cricketnext Staff |February 8, 2020, 12:43 PM IST
IPL franchise Rajasthan Royals are still hopeful of getting Jofra Archer to play some matches, despite the latter suffering from a stress fracture on right elbow. The fast bowler had not taken part in the last three Tests against South Africa. The ECB also announced on Thursday that Archer would be sitting out the two-Test tour of Sri Lanka and also entire IPL season.

But with another scan on the cards in a month’s time, Royals’ head coach wants to wait for further updates before considering any replacements for Archer.

"It is a blow but these things always confront teams," McDonald told ESPNcricinfo. "These are the setbacks that you have to contend with. First and foremost, our thoughts are with Jofra. Getting an elbow injury when you are at the top of your game is far from ideal, but watching him from afar it's been great to see what he's been able to achieve this year.

"We'll see what happens," he added. "The ECB have been reasonably solid on ruling him out of the IPL, but we still hold out some hope that he may recover. We'll get those details over the next 24-48 hours as to the extent of the injury, and we'll work with the ECB as to what that may or may not look like.

"I'm sure he's keen [to play in the IPL]. He loves playing for Rajasthan, but injuries happen, and until more details come to light, we will always hold out hope for a player of that quality. It doesn't look good at the moment, but we won't be in any rush to replace him at this moment in time."

Whether Archer gets fit in time or not, McDonald is in no hurry to get a like-for-like replacement. In fact he goes on to say that they have enough resources to perform well without Archer.

"We'll work out ways to cover off his absence," he said. "There's no rush to sign a replacement unless other teams have injuries and are fighting for the same players. And we might not even be looking for a like-for-like either, because we feel like we've got some depth there in the bowling category.

"There aren't too many Jofra Archers out there but, off the back of the auction, we've been able on build a pretty flexible and adaptable squad."

