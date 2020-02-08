IPL 2020 | Rajasthan Royals Hopeful of Archer Playing "Some Matches" Despite Elbow Injury
IPL franchise Rajasthan Royals are still hopeful of getting Jofra Archer to play some matches, despite the latter suffering from a stress fracture on right elbow. The fast bowler had not taken part in the last three Tests against South Africa. The ECB also announced on Thursday that Archer would be sitting out the two-Test tour of Sri Lanka and also entire IPL season.
