IPL 2020: Rajasthan Royals – How They Fared Over The Years

Rajasthan Royals were the champions of the inaugural season of the Indian Premier League. They were led by Shane Warne.

A side, which has become synonymous with punching above their weight, Rajasthan Royals has become one of the more consistent sides in the league. Here in this article, we take a look at how the side has fared over the different years of the Indian Premier League:

IPL 2020 ORANGE CAP | IPL 2020 PURPLE CAP

2008 – They were one of the sides which did not have any superstars, barring their captain Shane Warne, but went all the way to clinch the title.

2009 – The side was not able to replicate their performance in the following years and in 2009, they could only win only 6 out of the 14 matches and finished 6th on the points table.

2010 – The side failed to make it to the playoffs for the second consecutive season as they finished 7th out of the 8 teams. They could only win 6 games out of 14 played.

2011 – Rajasthan were ousted from the tournament as they could only win 6 out of the 14 matches played and finished sixth.

2012 – Rajasthan Royals finished in the 7th place among the points table as they won only seven matches out of sixteen.

2013 – Rajasthan Royals qualified for the playoff stage by finishing third in the group stage, but they lost to Mumbai Indians in the second qualifier and hence, finished third.

2014 – With a revamped core, Rajasthan finished 5th in the points table and could not make it to the playoffs.

2015 – In this season, Rajasthan Royals qualified for the playoffs by finishing fourth in the league stage, but here they lost to Royal Challengers Bangalore in the eliminator. They finished fourth when the season came to an end.

2018 – The Royals managed to secure fourth place in the regular season, with 14 points. They were knocked out of the playoffs in the eliminator against Kolkata Knight Riders.

2019 – 5 wins and 8 losses, Rajasthan could not fare very well in this season – they finished 7th in the points table.

2020 – Despite having one of the strongest side, Rajasthan could not fare too well this season and they slipped to the last spot when the season drew to a close.