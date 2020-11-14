IPL 2020: Rajasthan Royals in IPL 2020 – Stats That Matter

Although they were in contention for the playoffs till almost the end of the league stage, Rajasthan Royals ended up at the bottom of the team standings in IPL 2020.

Despite flashes of brilliance from the likes of Sanju Samson, Ben Stokes, Rahul Tewatia and others, the team could not get the desired result. Interestingly, the Player of the Tournament was Jofra Archer who displayed an all-round performance to help his team.

Take a look at the key stats of Rajasthan Royals this season:

Highest Wicket taker – The Player of the Tournament, Jofra Archer, was the highest wicket-taker for his side. He picked 20 wickets in 14 innings, with his best bowling figure of 3 wickets for 19 runs.

Bowler with the best economy rate – Archer was also the most economical bowler for his team as he conceded just 365 runs at an economy rate of 6.55 which is quite impressive for IPL.

Most Expensive bowler – Riyan Parag was handed bowling in just two of the twelve matches he played. He proved too costly on both occasions. He gave 27 runs in two overs at an economy rate of 13.50.

Batsman with the best strike rate – Archer tops the list in this category as well with his impressive strike rate of 179.36. Although he did not get too many opportunities and his highest score was just 27, he made valuable contributions when his team needed.

Batsman with most number of 4s – Despite making a late entry in the tournament, Ben Stokes smashed the maximum fours for his side. He struck 36 of those in just eight innings.

Batsman with most number of 6s – When it comes to going for the huge hits, Samson leads the way with 26 sixes in 14 innings. He ranks second in this category overall, only behind Mumbai Indians’ Ishan Kishan.

Batsman with most number of 50s – Sanju Samson and Steve Smith share the top spot in this category with three half centuries each. Samson had a better average and strike rate though.

Batsman with most number of 100s – The lone centurion from Rajasthan was Ben Stokes who played a superb 107-run knock to beat the Mumbai Indians.

Highest Team total – Rajasthan Royals achieved the unthinkable as they chased down a massive total of 223 posted by KXIP in a league match. RR made 226 with three balls to spare. Sanju Samson was the star of the match who scored 85 runs off 42 deliveries.

Lowest team total – Technically, the lowest total by RR in IPL 2020 was when they successfully beat a modest target of 126 set by CSK with 15 balls left, but their worst batting performance came against Kolkata Knight Riders in their last match of the season. Chasing a total of191, RR could only reach 131 in 20 overs and they were thrown out of the tournament.