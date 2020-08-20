Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule

IPL 2020: Rajasthan Royals, KXIP Become First Two Teams to Arrive in UAE

IPL franchise Rajasthan Royals and KXIP were the firsts to reach UAE ahead of the tournament.

Cricketnext Staff |August 20, 2020, 7:19 PM IST
IPL 2020: Rajasthan Royals, KXIP Become First Two Teams to Arrive in UAE

Rajasthan Royals and Kings XI Punjab were the first two teams to reach UAE ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) that is due to begin from September 19.

Like all of the cricket that has been played since resumption post the coronavirus lockdown, the IPL will also be behind closed doors. The BCCI has urged the teams to be careful about the rules and not take any chances with health and safety.

While Rajasthan shared the images of their players checking in at Dubai Airport, KXIP’s official handle shared pictures and videos of the players and support staff inside the Dubai-bound aircraft.

Meanwhile MS Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings are scheduled to fly out on August 21, a day after their six-day camp in Chennai to train for the tournament.

The tournament was eventually moved out of the country amid the coronavirus pandemic as the BCCI decided to relocate it to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) where it will be played for 53 days, across three venues Abu Dhabi, Sharjah, and Dubai.

Defending champions Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings will be playing the opener.

In a first, the afternoon and evening games will be played half-an-hour earlier than the usual timings.

The final match is also scheduled to be played on a Tuesday (November 10) which is a weekday.

